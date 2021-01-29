US Secretary Of State Blinken Speaks To Ghani, Reassures Support To Afghan Peace Deal

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, on January 28, made his first telephonic call to Afghanistan President Ashraf Ghani and reaffirmed America’s support to the Afghan Peace Process. During his conversation, Blinken also reiterated the country’s firm commitment to enduring the longstanding partnership between both the nations while pledging to support a “stable, sovereign and secure future” for the war-torn nation.

Spoke with Afghan President @ashrafghani about our commitment to an enduring U.S.-Afghan partnership. I reiterated the U.S. desire for all Afghan leaders to support this historic opportunity for peace while preserving the progress made over the last 20 years. — Secretary Antony Blinken (@SecBlinken) January 28, 2021

The US has been key negotiator between the Ghani led the Afghan government and Taliban, an insurgent group which still holds control over a significant portion of the country. A conditional agreement between the US, Afghanistan ad Taliban was inked on February 29, 2020. As per the deal, the US would withdraw its troops from the country in exchange of compliance by the Taliban. However, the deal has been under constant jeopardy with Taliban continuing ambush attacks.

'Resolve to support democracy in Afghanistan'

During the call, Blinken shared that the US was currently reviewing the US-Taliban agreement and whether the Taliban are living up to their commitments to cut ties with terrorist groups, to reduce violence in Afghanistan, and to engage in meaningful negotiations with the Afghan government and other stakeholders, spokesperson Ned Price revealed. In addendum, the top US Diplomat also preserved the progress made by Afghanistan in the past two decades including in the fields of human rights, and condition of women. He also highlighted his resolve to indulge in consultations with the Afghan government, NATO allies and international partners on a collective strategy to support a stable, sovereign, democratic, and secure future for Afghanistan, he said.

“The Secretary reiterated his desire for all Afghan leaders to support this historic opportunity for peace while preserving the progress made over the last 20 years with regard to human rights, civil liberties, and the role of women in Afghan society,” Spokesman Price said during press breifing.

