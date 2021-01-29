Former Obama Aide Robert Malley To Be Appointed As US Envoy For Iranian Affairs: Report

Robert Malley, a lawyer and conflict resolution expert, has been picked to serve as US President Joe Biden’s envoy for Iranian affairs, the Associated Press reported citing anonymous sources. Malley has previously served as top security aide in the Obama Administration and was appointed as his “point man” on the Middle East. Although further details have not been ironed out as yet, Malley is expected to be named for the position by State Secretary Antony Blinken later on Friday, January 29.

Speaking to the Associated Press, the anonymous official, further revealed that Malley would head “a dedicated team” of “clear-eyed experts with a diversity of views.” Additionally, he said that Malley has “a track record of success negotiating constraints on Iran’s nuclear program” and that Blinken is confident he “will be able to do that once again.”

'high expertise in the region'

Observers believe that his appointment could serve as a crucial move to redeem the severed relationship between the US and Iran. While President Joe Biden had long vowed to rejoin the Iran nuclear deal, State Secretary Antony Blinken recently opined that it would take some time for the fraught talks to end. Meanwhile, supporters of the nuke deal have lauded Malley highlighting his expertise in the region and his experience of serving under multiple presidents.

Washington’s withdrawal from the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPoA), also known as Iran nuclear deal and imposition of extended sanctions worsened the relations between Trump-led US and Iran. The ties between both reached a nadir after a drone strike ordered by former US President Donald Trump killed storied foreign operations chief General Qasem Soleimani at Baghdad International airport. While Trump had reportedly lampooned the Islamic republic for sponsoring terrorist activities, curbing human rights, secretly developing nuclear weapons inter alia, President Biden has hinted at resurrecting their mutual relationship.

