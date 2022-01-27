US Seeking Moscow's Cooperation To Fight Cyber Crimes, Says Russian Security Council

Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev has stated that the US administration is calling for Russian cooperation on tackling cybercrimes. Medvedev highlighted that Washington is sharing information on cybercrimes, "unlike many other areas," Sputnik reported citing Russian media. He emphasised that they are carrying out work to tackle cybercrimes and insisted that these are "in fact joint operations."

Medvedev told Russian media that the threats caused due to cybercrimes are "severe" and have affected a large number of people, as per the Sputnik report. Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman insisted that the REvil hackers have been detained and it showcases the positive example of cooperation between the US and Russia in the fight against cybercrime. He stressed that the cooperation between US and Russia in tackling cybercrime has been developed through the officials of the security council. Dmitry Medvedev highlighted that Washington has not given any response over their requests related to cyberattacks on the central election commission during the general election in 2021.

Dmitry Medvedev calls for security guarantees to Russia

In addition, Medvedev also expressed his views on the dialogue between Russia and NATO and stressed that no one wants war. Furthermore, he underscored that they need to do everything in order to prevent a confrontation between Russia and the alliance. As per the news report, Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman asserted that Washington not agreeing on providing security guarantees to Moscow is affecting the situation and the only method to stop the war is to make an agreement and called the security guarantees for Russia 'mandatory'. He added that even though Ukraine does not join NATO, however, the weapons will be present on its land and NATO's forces on Russian borders have not been removed despite the request from Moscow.

Russia-Ukraine conflict

In recent months, the tensions between Russia and Ukraine have escalated with the military buildup by Moscow. The NATO and US have held several rounds of talks with Russia in a bid to reduce tensions, however, there is no progress achieved through talks. Even though Russia has denied the claims of planning Ukraine invasion but reportedly approximately 100,000 Russian troops are present on the border and they are holding multiple drills at different places in Russia, according to AP. The US and its allies have even threatened to impose sanctions against Russia if Moscow sends its military into Ukraine.

