US Slams Hong Kong Authorities For Arresting Over 80 People In China National Day Protest

The United States has condemned Hong Kong’s government for the arrest of 80 demonstrators for taking part in an allegedly unauthorized pro-democracy demonstration on China’s National Day on Thursday, October 1.

According to reports, the US has also accused Hong Kong authorities of using law enforcement for political purposes that go against the rule of law. In the past months, Hong Kong has become a subject of contention between the US and China following the passing of the controversial national security law.

US 'Outraged' at recent arrests

As per reports, US State Department Spokesperson Morgan Ortagus in an official statement said, “We are outraged at the Hong Kong government's arbitrary arrest of more than 80 people on October 1. A stable and prosperous Hong Kong depends on honouring the rights of assembly, free speech, and other fundamental freedoms. By repressing peaceful public opinion, the Hong Kong government once again shows its complicity with the Chinese Communist Party's evisceration of Hong Kong's autonomy and freedoms of its people”.

According to reports, Ortagus also added that China and the Hong Kong administration’s actions were contrary to the preservation of the rule of law and human rights such as rights to assembly and freedom of expression. The US spokesperson also said that these arrests were a clear sign that Beijing was trying to dismantle the ‘One Country Two Systems’ mode of governance in Hong Kong which was promised by China.

China has been repeatedly been called out by the international community over the national security law that took effect on June 30. The law prohibits citizens of Hong Kong from taking part in any activity that can be viewed as subversive, secessionist, or terror-related. The US and the UK have stated that the national security law violates the right and freedoms of the people in Hong Kong, the US has even slapped sanctions on Chinese officials over the law.

(With ANI inputs)

