US Special Envoy Meets Taliban Leaders To Discuss Peace Process, Prisoners' Release

The US Special Representative for Afghanistan Reconciliation Zalmay Khalilzad on Sunday met with Taliban leaders to discuss the US-Taliban peace process and release of the remaining prisoners. Khalilzad met with the group's deputy leader Mullah Baradar and chief negotiator Abdul Hakim to discuss the future of the deal signed between the United States and Taliban in February this year.

According to the deal between the United States and Taliban, it was decided that the Afghan government would release at least 5,000 Taliban prisoners, while the group would release 1,000 Afghan soldiers. It was also decided that the United States would significantly reduce the number of soldiers stationed in Afghanistan in the coming months.

Taliban-Afghan govt talks move to 2nd phase

The meeting came a day after the Afghanistan High Council for National Reconciliation (HCNR) became operational. The Afghanistan High Council for National Reconciliation (HCNR), an inclusive and authoritative body on peace effort held its first Leadership Committee meeting on Saturday in Doha, Qatar. The Committee will be an authoritative body for Afghanistan as it negotiates the power-sharing agreement and other terms for peace in the country with the Taliban.

"The United States welcomes the formation and the first Leadership Committee meeting of the Afghanistan High Council for National Reconciliation today. This inclusive body is chaired by Dr. Abdullah Abdullah. Afghan leaders across the political spectrum have unified to make decisions and mobilize support for a just and lasting peace. All sides of the conflict should come together and chart a path to peace," US State Secretary Mike Pompeo said.

Both sides have now moved into the next step of negotiations after completing the discussions on rules and procedures in the first phase in Doha. The talks between the Afghan government and the Taliban began in September this year in an effort to end the 20-year-long war in the country. Despite regular skirmishes between Afghan soldiers and Taliban fighters, the US and the international community are hopeful of a solution at the end of talks.

(With inputs from ANI)

