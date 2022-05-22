US Special Envoy, Nepal's PM Sher Bahadur Deuba Discuss Ways To Enhance Bilateral Ties

A US delegation led by Special Coordinator for Tibetan Issues Uzra Zeya on Sunday paid a visit to the Nepal Prime Minister at his residence. Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba met the delegation and discussed ways to enhance Nepal-US relations as well as several other issues of shared interests. "It was a pleasure receiving the US delegation led by the Under Secretary of State for Civilian Security, Democracy and Human Rights @UnderSecStateJ. We exchanged views on Nepal-US relations and matters of mutual interests [sic]," the Nepal's Prime Minister tweeted.

US Special envoy Zeya along with United States Agency for International Development (USAID) Deputy Assistant Administrator for Asia Anjali Kaur arrived in Nepal on May 20. They later met with US Ambassador to Nepal Randy Berry and discussed ways to expand the relationship between the two countries. "Happy to celebrate with @USAmbNepal and @USEmbassyNepal the new @USAID-Nepal assistance agreement which will provide USD 659M to support our shared vision for a democratic and prosperous future," Zeya wrote in a Twitter post.

US Special envoy praises Nepal's rich religious, architectural, and cultural heritage

Earlier on May 20, the US Special envoy also met with Bhumika Shrestha and Muskan Khatun, recipients of the International Women of Courage Award. Zeya expressed her joy at meeting the two winners, who were honoured for their contributions to the Lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer and intersex (LGBTQI)+ rights movement and the fight against acid assaults, respectively. She also paid a visit to the Boudha Stupa, appreciating Nepal's rich religious, architectural, and cultural heritage. Last year in December, Zeya was appointed as the special coordinator for Tibetan issues, becoming the first India-American to hold the position.

US-Nepal relations

It is significant to mention here that Nepal and the United States established their diplomatic ties way back in 1947. After the United Kingdom, the US became the second country to establish diplomatic ties with Nepal. Meanwhile, the US was also one of the first countries to offer development assistance to Nepal. The development partnership dates back to 1951, when the 'Point Four Program' was established to assist Nepal. Furthermore, Nepal has also received more than $791 million in bilateral economic aid from the United States since 1951.

