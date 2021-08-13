US To Deploy Additional 3000 Troops To Afghanistan As Kandahar Falls Into Taliban Hands

With the Taliban allegedly taking over Kandahar, the United States announced on Thursday, that it will be sending an additional 3000 troops to Afghanistan to support the orderly reduction of civilian personnel. Talking to reporters in Washington, Pentagon Press Secretary John Kirby said that apart from 3000 troops, over 3,500 US troops will be on standby in Kuwait and 1,000 military personnel will head to Qatar to help to process Special Immigrant Visa (SIV) applicants. US has set 11 September 2021 as the deadline for troops withdrawal - 20 years after the Twin towers were attacked.

US sends additional troops to Afghanistan

"3 infantry battalions to move to Kabul airport in the next 24-48 hours. That is roughly 3,000 troops," said Kirby. He added, "Forces are being deployed to support orderly & safe reduction of civilian personnel at State Dept's request. This is a temporary mission with a narrow focus. Our commanders have the inherent right of self-defense & any attack on them can & will be met with forceful response".

"Apart from 3,000 troops in Afghanistan, over 3,500 US troops will be on standby in Kuwait to manage impacts of troop withdrawal from Afghanistan. An additional 1000 military personnel will head to Qatar to help with processing Special Immigrant Visa (SIV) applicants", announces John Kirby. This development comes amid Canada and UK sending additional forces to Kabul to help their respective nationals leave.

The US Department of Defense will send troops in Afghanistan to evacuate embassy staff from Kabul, announces Pentagon Press Secretary John Kirby.



"3 infantry battalions to move to Kabul airport in the next 24-48 hours. That is roughly 3,000 troops," he says in a briefing pic.twitter.com/6MnWMbuCf5 — ANI (@ANI) August 12, 2021

Kandahar falls to Taliban

On Thursday, Afghan officials say the Taliban have taken another provincial capital, the southern city of Kandahar - the second-largest city in the entire country. The officials said Kandahar fell on Thursday night and that government officials and their entourage managed to flee to the airport to escape the city by air. It's the twelfth provincial capital out of Afghanistan's 34 that the insurgents have taken in their weeklong blitz that swept over much of the country.

The Taliban captured Afghanistan's third-largest city and a strategic provincial capital near Kabul on Thursday, further squeezing the country's embattled government just weeks before the end of the American military mission there. Meanwhile, in Doha where peace talks are being held between various states, the Afghan government and the Taliban, envoys from the United States, China and others called for an accelerated peace process for Afghanistan as a "matter of great urgency" and for an immediate halt to attacks on provincial capitals and cities in Afghanistan. They also reaffirmed that foreign capitals would not recognise any government in Afghanistan "imposed through the use of military force".

