Amidst the widening rift between Washington and Beijing over China's coercive actions against Taiwan, two United States lawmakers have introduced a bipartisan bill that seeks to help Taiwan expand ties with other countries. As per ANI, the proposed 'Promoting Ties with Taiwan Act', introduced earlier this week, is aimed to make the US government use its diplomatic ties and reputation to help Taipei bolster it's bilateral ties with nations and partners worldwide. The draft for the said Act, as per Taiwan Focus, was brought to the table by Republican Michelle Fischbach and Democrat Scott Peters.

The bill comes amid China's rhetoric claims of sovereignty over Taiwan. For the unversed, Taiwan split from Beijing after the end of the civil war in 1949 and has since then been running independently. However, Beijing has over time claimed that Taipei is a breakaway province and rejoining it back with the mainland is only a matter of time. Additionally, China has also repeatedly warned other countries engaging with Taiwan, of interference with China's internal affairs.

As per the Taiwan Focus report, the new bill will, if passed, require US State Secretary Antony Blinken to develop a plan in order to help Taiwan expand its bonds and trade connection to reverse the isolation efforts by China. Within 180 days after the bill is passed, Blinken also must submit a strategy to Congress comprehensively laying out the evaluation of staff and other resources needed to implement the new policy on Taiwan. The proposed bill has so far won support from 13 House representatives across party lines.

"Taiwan is a valued friend and an important trading partner for the United States. I am proud to propose concrete steps that our government can take to was encouraging similar relationships between Taiwan and other countries around the world," ANI reported, quoting Fischbach.

China irked by visit of US lawmakers to Taipei

On the sidelines of the discussions surrounding the bill, a group of five bipartisan US House lawmakers reached Taiwan on Thursday, for a discussion on security measures. Making the second visit this month, the team for this time comprised of representatives Elissa Slotkin, Mark Takano, Colin Alred, Sara Jacobs and Nancy Mace.

Much expectedly, the delegation visit has irked Beijing with the Chinese embassy in the US warning Congress delegates aginst their present Taiwan visit. The embassy had been calling on the US to shelve the visit with a "blunt message," Taiwan News reported, quoting US Representative Elissa Slotkin.

When News broke of our visit to Taiwan, China’s embassy demanded we cancel the trip (we didn’t).



We’ve had a productive and meaningful visit throughout the Indo-Pacific region as the first bipartisan US House delegation since the start of COVID.



This is just the start. — Rep. Nancy Mace (@RepNancyMace) November 26, 2021

China was quick to condemn the trip. As a retaliatory move, Beijing announced a military air and naval drill in the direction of Taiwan Strait. As per Associated Press, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Linjian called the trip a 'violation of one-China principle,' under which Taiwan is a part of the mainland.

“That individual U.S. politicians wantonly challenge the one-China principle and embolden the ‘Taiwan independence’ forces has aroused the strong indignation of 1.4 billion Chinese people,” Zhao said as per AP. He added that the unification of Taiwan and China is an “unstoppable historical trend."

(With inputs from AP and ANI)

(Image: AP/Shutterstock)