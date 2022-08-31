US Voices Concern Over India's Decision To Take Part In Russia War Games 'Vostok 2022'

The United States expressed grave concerns over India's decision to join the military exercise with Russia amid the war against Ukraine. While addressing a press conference on Tuesday, White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said it was up to New Delhi to join the military exercise with any country and added every participating country makes its own decisions.

"The United States has concerns about any country exercising with Moscow while Russia wages an unprovoked, brutal war against Ukraine. But, of course, every participating country will make its own decisions. And I’ll leave it at that," said Jean-Pierre when asked how the Biden administration feels about New Delhi's decision given that India is a partner of the United States and Asia.

The remarks from the US came as India accepted Russia's invitation to take part in the Vostok 2022 multi-nation military exercise. The joint military exercise will be hosted by Moscow from September 1 to 7-- the first of its kind following Russia's invasion of its neighbouring country on February 24. Besides India, China, Belarus, Tajikistan, and Mongolia will participate in "Vostok" exercises. Meanwhile, when the reporters asked why the administration is not putting any pressure on India, the press secretary said, "My first sentence there is saying that we have concerns and any country exercising with Russia while Russia is waging this unprovoked.

Japan also expresses concerns over Vostok 2022 multi-nation military exercise

During the presser, the reporters asked if the Biden administration is planning to take action on India, she declined to comment further on the matter and reiterated that she stands with her earlier statement. "I don’t have anything else to share. But we have been pretty public — I’ve been asked this question with other countries as well, and we’ve been pretty consistent in our statements," she stressed.

Though New Delhi said it will stay away from its maritime component to avoid hurting the sensitivity of Japan, the latter also expressed concern over Vostok 2022 multi-nation military exercise. It said the government will collect information and act accordingly. "We have expressed [to the Russian side] our concern about the activity of Russian troops close to our country amid ongoing Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The government continues to collect information and will act accordingly,” Japanese Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno said at a press conference in Tokyo on Monday.

