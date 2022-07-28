US Voicing Sympathy For PKK/YPG Shows 'insincerity In Fight Against Terrorism': Turkish FM

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said that a "strategic mechanism" has been set up to help address issues between US and Ankara and the first ministerial-level meeting was held in New York. The issues between the two nations include US support for YPG/PKK which Turkey views as a terrorist organization, sanctions and extradition of the ring leader of the Fetullah Terrorist Organization, Anadolu Agency reported. In response to a question regarding US Central Command feeling sympathetic towards PKK/YPG terrorists, Cavusoglu called it "unacceptable" and asserted that it shows "insincerity of the US in the fight against terrorism. Terrorist is Terrorist."

The statement of Mevlut Cavusoglu comes after the US Central Command (CENTCOM) lauded three PKK/YPG members that were killed in Syria on 22 July. Taking to its official Twitter handle, the US Central Command noted that Salwa Yusuk, a Deputy Commander of the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) and two fellow female fighters were killed in an attack near Qamishli. In another tweet, the US Central Command extended condolences to the families of the three SDF fighters, SDF and people in North East Syria. As per the news report, Turkey has been criticizing Washington for offering support to YPG/PKK. US has claimed that they have been fighting ISIS terrorists with the help of YPG/PKK. Expressing his views over a possible operation against terror groups in Syria, Cavusoglu said that the preparations were being made and stressed that a "sudden move would come."

Salwa Yusuk (AKA Ciyan Afrin) a Deputy Commander of the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) - along with 2 fellow female fighters - was killed in an attack near Qamishli, Syria, on July 22, 2022.



[1 of 2] pic.twitter.com/En887gyU1f — U.S. Central Command (@CENTCOM) July 24, 2022

Russia & US did not keep promise on terrorists in Syria: Turkish FM

Earlier, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan had warned that Ankara is determined to remove the "evil groups" in Syria that pose a threat to Turkey's security, as per the Anadolu Agency report. Mevlut Cavusoglu further stated that US and Russi did not fulfil their promises regarding terrorist organizations in Syria. Notably, Russia had pledged to remove the PKK/YPG terrorist organization from the Tal Rifaat and Manbij regions in Syria after their agreement with Turkey, however, Moscow did not keep its promise, as per the news report. Reportedly, US then-Vice President Mike Pence had committed that the PKK/YPG would pull back from Operation Peace Spring Zone but it also did not keep its promise. Furthermore, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said that Ankara's negotiations with the US on the F-16 fighter jet deal have been "going well."

