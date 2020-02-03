Union Budget
India News
Entertainment News
Sports News
Initiatives
The Debate
World News
Technology News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections
Union Budget
India News
Entertainment News
Sports News
Initiatives
The Debate
World News
Technology News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections

Using Washing Machines For Clothes Can Increase Plastic Pollutants In Oceans

Rest of the World News

Plastic waste has captured the attention of the world with many countries banning the use of single-use plastics in order to prevent marine pollution.

Written By Vishal Tiwari | Mumbai | Updated On:
Washing Machines

Plastic waste has captured the attention of the world with many countries banning the use of single-use plastics in order to prevent marine pollution. Plastic is considered one of the major polluters of oceans around the world as a lot of debris wind up at sea, from there it gathers in huge floating islands and entangles marine life from turtles to crabs. According to a report, the major source of marine pollution is microscopic bits of polyester, nylon and acrylic which are released in the oceans through the washing of clothes. 

Read: As Delhi Battles Pollution, Parliamentary Standing Committee To Meet Over Adverse Effects

According to a 2015 report published in Ellen McArthur foundation, it is estimated that half-a-million tonnes of microfibres leached into waterways every year, with 53 million tonnes of new textiles produced annually. The report says, "plastic-based fibres, often called synthetic fibres are usually produced from oil and account for two-thirds of the material input for textiles production. The most common materials are polyester (55%), followed by nylon (5%), and acrylic (2%)."

Plastic-based fibres use large quantities of non-renewable feedstocks and are energy-intensive to produce. During use, textiles made from plastic-based fibres shed plastic microfibres when washed that can end up in the environment or the ocean. Plastic-based fibres are not biodegradable and therefore remain in the environment for a long time, the report added. Microscopic plastics, according to the report is harmful to microscopic creatures in the oceans. 

Read: Jharkhand's Jharia Most Polluted City, Delhi Reduces Air Pollution Marginally: Greenpeace Report

Marine pollution

Marine pollution has become a major concern for environmentalists all over the world. More than half a million hermit crabs have been killed after becoming trapped in plastic debris on two remote island groups, prompting concern that the deaths could be part of a global species decline. In early December, a dead sperm whale was found on an island of Scotland with a 100 kg litter ball in its stomach filled with plastic debris, fishing nets, and other pollutants.

Read: Milind Soman, Raveena Worried About Mumbai Pollution After Lung Experiment, Tag Thackerays

Read: Serena Worried About Pollution After Bushfires Ravaged The Country Ahead Of Aus Open

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
ARMY CHOPPER CRASHES IN J-K
KERALA CM SLAMS SDPI
PM MODI HIGHLIGHTS BUDGET BENEFITS
ANIL WITH DAWOOD? SONAM CLARIFIES
NIA CHARGES ALL 11 ACTIVISTS
BABUL SUPRIYO: 'ISOLATED INCIDENTS'