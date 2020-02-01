Union Budget
Milind Soman, Raveena Worried About Mumbai Pollution After Lung Experiment, Tag Thackerays

Bollywood News

Milind Soman, Raveena Tandon and others were worried about Mumbai's pollution levels after the 'faux lungs experiment.' They urged the Thackerays to take steps.

Written By Joel Kurian | Mumbai | Updated On:
Milind

The pollution levels in Delhi had made headlines a few weeks ago, even other cities are grappling with the problem. The situation in Mumbai too is not too conducive, as was highlighted with a ‘faux lung’ experiment recently. Several stars of the entertainment industry, who live in Mumbai, expressed their displeasure over the same while urging Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray and Environment Minister Aaditya Thackeray to take steps to resolve it. 

READ: Cong's Sandeep Dikshit Accuses Kejriwal 'of Not Doing Anything' Regarding Air Pollution

Jhatkaa.org , a digital advocacy organisation, held an experiment, installing HEPS-filter lungs outside the RD National College in Bandra. Installed on January 14, the lungs started changing the colour from the next day itself, before turning completely turning black in two weeks. 

Celebs react 

Milind Soman, Raveena Tandon, Mandira Bedi and Nagma reacted to the initiative and expressed their views using #SaafShwaas24Taas (clean breath 24 hours). 

READ: Macedonia Imposes Urgent Measures Due To Severe Pollution

Milind Soman asked if the citizens and the government cared, wondering how this pollution could affect the real lungs as it showed with the faux lungs. 

Echoing the same thoughts, Raveena Tandon tagged Aaditya Thackeray. 

READ: Specially-abled E-vehicle Creator Wants To Manufacture E-bikes To Help Reduce Pollution

Mandira Bedi wrote that industry and vehicular emissions were the ‘biggest contributor’ to the city’s ‘toxic air.’ She also tagged the Central Pollution Board and the CM to intervene before it is too late.  

Nagma highlighted the importance of ‘clean air’, urging the government to take ‘special care’, while also asking the citizens to do their bit. 

READ: Malegaon Admin Failed To Take Effective Steps For Closure Of Polluting Industries: NGT

 

 

Published:
COMMENT
