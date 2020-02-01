Milind Soman, Raveena Worried About Mumbai Pollution After Lung Experiment, Tag Thackerays

The pollution levels in Delhi had made headlines a few weeks ago, even other cities are grappling with the problem. The situation in Mumbai too is not too conducive, as was highlighted with a ‘faux lung’ experiment recently. Several stars of the entertainment industry, who live in Mumbai, expressed their displeasure over the same while urging Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray and Environment Minister Aaditya Thackeray to take steps to resolve it.

Jhatkaa.org , a digital advocacy organisation, held an experiment, installing HEPS-filter lungs outside the RD National College in Bandra. Installed on January 14, the lungs started changing the colour from the next day itself, before turning completely turning black in two weeks.

Celebs react

Milind Soman, Raveena Tandon, Mandira Bedi and Nagma reacted to the initiative and expressed their views using #SaafShwaas24Taas (clean breath 24 hours).

Milind Soman asked if the citizens and the government cared, wondering how this pollution could affect the real lungs as it showed with the faux lungs.

Echoing the same thoughts, Raveena Tandon tagged Aaditya Thackeray.

Mandira Bedi wrote that industry and vehicular emissions were the ‘biggest contributor’ to the city’s ‘toxic air.’ She also tagged the Central Pollution Board and the CM to intervene before it is too late.

Industry, vehicular emissions biggest contributor to Mumbai's toxic air. Yet Maharashtra Pollution Control Board has neglected these sources. @CPCB_official @OfficeofUT Need to intervene before it's too late https://t.co/W2wxIDYLi3 #SaafShwaas24Taas — mandira bedi (@mandybedi) January 31, 2020

Nagma highlighted the importance of ‘clean air’, urging the government to take ‘special care’, while also asking the citizens to do their bit.

Clean Air is very imp to breathe specially for our future younger generations therefore I urge the pollution board of #Mahagovt to take special care in that direction lungs are imp,valuable to every individual it’s the duty of every citizen too to do their bit #SaafShwaas24Taas — Nagma (@nagma_morarji) January 31, 2020

