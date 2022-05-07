Uzbekistan Refuses To Recognise Taliban Regime In Afghanistan; Decries Ruthless Atrocities

As the Taliban refused to accept the suggestions of the global leaders regarding an array of humanitarian issues, Uzbekistan has now formally dismissed recognising the Taliban-led Afghanistan regime. According to a report by Tolo News, Ismatulla Irgashev, the Uzbek president's special representative for Afghanistan, during an interview with Voice of America (VOA), denounced the ongoing atrocities by the Taliban on Afghan nationals. According to Irgashev, it would be difficult for the new regime in Kabul to qualify for international recognition any time soon. "We will not recognize them alone. When it happens, we want a collective voice and stand," he said.

During the interview, the Uzbekistan envoy appealed to the "all-men regime" in Afghanistan to engage with its people and the international community. He affirmed that Tashkent will move along with the international community before recognising the Taliban-ruled nation. Recently, the Center for European-Asian Studies and the Diplomatic Academy of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation held a meeting in Kyrgyzstan where the envoys stressed the requirement for the formation of an inclusive government in Afghanistan.

The envoys said agreed on the fact that terrorist activities in Afghanistan are a threat to the region. "The rapid withdrawal of foreign troops from Afghanistan and the rise of the Taliban has increased the threats against Russia and Central Asian countries, because it has been over eight months that the Taliban government has not fulfilled any of its commitments to the international community," ANI quoted Andrey Rusakov, Director of the Center for European-Asian Studies as saying. "Most importantly, after the political change in Afghanistan, neither women nor representatives of religious and ethnic minorities participate in the government," he added.

Taliban's dramatic victory in Afghanistan

A series of horrifying incidents unfolded after the Taliban captured the national capital, Kabul on August 15, leaving the country's citizens in tatters. The country further plunged into crisis after the democratically elected president Ashraf Ghani fleed the war-ravaged country. Subsequently, on August 26, five days before the United States ended its mission in Afghanistan, two suicide bombers killed over 200 Afghans and other nationals who flocked the Kabul airport to flee the war-torn country. In the deadly attack, 13 US military personnel were also killed. Since then, several international organisations have been working tirelessly to help Afghans reeling under the Taliban regime.

With inputs from ANI

Image: ANI/AP