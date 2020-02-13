Venezuela Authorities Detain Opposition Leader Guaido's Uncle

Authorities of Venezuela detained the opposition leader Juan Guaido’s uncle after the two men reached at the main airport in Caracas, ruling Socialist Party Vice President Diosdado Cabello said to the international media on February 12. Guaido’s press team wrote on Twitter that Juan Jose Marquez was with Guaido on his return to Venezuela after a three-week international tour and was held for an alleged Seniat (Venezuela’s national tax agency) review. Cabello said that he was detained for bringing prohibited substances onto a flight. Cabello revealed the pictures of a bulletproof vest and explosive material that belonged to Marquez.

READ: Energized Guaidó Returns To Venezuela, Vowing Move Forward

Marquez's hearing began on Feb 12

He also carried an electronic file that contained all the information about “operations against Venezuela.” Romina Botaro, Marquez's wife said that her husband was an airplane pilot and had nothing to do with politics. Delsa Solorzano, an opposition lawmaker said that Marquez's hearing began on February 12 in a court on the outskirts of Caracas and is being represented by private lawyers. Cabello added that Marquez would not be released and showed a photo of the Venezuelan ID card cut up and said that it had been confiscated at the airport.

READ: Venezuela Opposition Leader Returns Home From Tour

Guaido attacks Venezuelan President

Guaido told the media and attacked President Nicolás Maduro saying that he is a coward who does not show his face, and does not dare to step out in a public place without security. He lashed at the President for mounting an attack on his family. The Ministry of Communication did not respond to a request for comment. According to the reports, Guaido was met by supporters and pro-government agitators who pushed and insulted him and attacked the journalists, photographers, and opposition lawmakers. Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaidó is gearing up for the next stage of his campaign to oust President Nicolás Maduro following his return home from a tour abroad that included a meeting with his most important foreign ally, US President Donald Trump.

Russian Foreign Minister Visits Venezuela, Bolstering Maduro

READ: Russia FM: No Proposal For Maduro Exit In Venezuela Visit