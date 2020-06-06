Venezuela: Supreme Court says National assembly failed to name rectors as crisis escalates

Venezuela’s Supreme Court, on June 5, reportedly said that the opposition-held congress had not named rectors to the country’s electoral authorities in time, a move denounced by the opposition as an attempt to derail elections. The nation's top court, which experts believe to be allied to the ruling government, had declared the decisions of National assembly null and void soon after the opposition gained its control in 2015. However, parliamentary elections to appoint a new congress is due to take place in 2020.

'Would worsen problems'

According to reports, the case was brought to the court by the parties close to the government complaining that Congress hasn't named authorities in time. Juan Pablo Guanipa, an opposition lawmaker and vice president of the National Assembly reportedly said that the events had obstructed the designation of CNE (the Spanish term for National Electoral Council). Speaking further, he said that the court was trying to “name” a CNE that would worsen all he problems.

A loss of control of the Nation’s Congress would worsen problems for the opposition leader, Juan Guaido, who declared himself the acting president of the country in January 2019. Gaido is recognised as the legitimate president by thousands of Venezuelans as well as the US ad other western powers. On the other hand, Nicholas Maduro, who was sworn in for the second term in 2019, continues to claim to be constitutional president of the South American nation. Despite attempts by Guaido to get the military to switch their allegiance to him, the armed forces have remained largely loyal to President Maduro, whose socialist party has also got a firm grip on the electoral body and the supreme court, international media reported.

