Video Of Lightning Striking The World's Tallest Building Wow's Internet

An unusual rainstorm that hit Dubai on Friday continued through the weekend, turning the popular tourist destination into a gloomy overcast city. During the storm, the world's tallest building, the Burj Khalifa was struck by a bolt of lightning and a photographer managed to capture a video and some amazing photos of the event.

Lightning striking the world's tallest building

Zohaib Anjum has for seven years made it his mission to click the perfect shot, he has reportedly spent entire nights camped outside the Burj Khalifa during the rare instances when rain strikes the desert region. On January 10, his dream came true because as stated by him while talking to local media he managed to take the perfect shot.

The video shows the perfect instance when a fork of lightning struck the top of the 2,720-feet tall skyscraper. The delighted photographer told local media that it was as if God himself had planned that moment for him and then also commented on how it was such a wonderful way to start 2020.

In a post uploaded on January 11, Zohaib Anjum said that for seven years he had spent coming to the very same spot and waited for several hours in hopes of capturing the moment. He further explained that while the moment lasted only a millisecond but the image captured will remain for a lifetime.

Anjum was not the only one to get lucky with a perfect picture, Dubai Crown Prince and Chairman of Dubai Executive Council, Sheikh Hamdan Bin Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum managed to capture the perfect picture of Dubai weather which has now become an internet sensation.

The Crown Prince uploaded a picture of Burj Khalifa catching a streak of lightning with a backdrop of a purplish-blue sky. In the photo one can also see many buildings of Downtown Dubai standing tall against clouds, while a silver line of lightning is seen hitting the top of the tallest tower, creating a stunning picture.

