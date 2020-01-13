Dubai Crown Prince's Perfect Shot Of UAE Rains Takes Internet By Storm

Dubai Crown Prince and Chairman of Dubai Executive Council, Sheikh Hamdan Bin Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum managed to capture the perfect picture of Dubai weather which has now become an internet sensation. The Crown Prince uploaded a picture of Burj Khalifa catching a streak of lightning with a backdrop of a purplish-blue sky. In the photo one can also see many buildings of Downtown Dubai standing tall against clouds, while a silver line of lightning is seen hitting the top of the tallest tower, creating a stunning picture.

Sheikh Hamdan's post was able to receive more than four lakh likes and thousands of comments. One netizen wrote, “Wow! Super lightning. The touch of natural power to a great wonder”. Another user wrote, “Wow this is so amazing”. “I saw this myself. It was amazing”, another user wrote. UAE has been facing heavy rainfall from Thursday and the unusual weather is expected to continue this week.

READ: Make Your Dubai Trip Memorable By Visiting These Places If You're Short On Budget & Time

Flights delayed

Due to heavy rains and flooding on January 11, operations at the world's busiest airport have been delayed while some flights were even cancelled or diverted. The Dubai airport authorities said on Saturday that flights were likely to be delayed throughout the day and some will be diverted to nearby Al Maktoum airport. Earlier, on January 10, the officials had released an advisory stating the disruption caused in the operations and advised customers to allow 'significant extra time' to get to the airport.

READ: Air India Cancels 4 Dubai-bound Flights

Advisory: Due to heavy rainfall, DXB is experiencing flight disruption & roads are congested. We advise customers to allow significant extra time to get to the airport and use Dubai Metro. Customers should check their flight status with their airline or on https://t.co/7DoBPjBtrz — Dubai Airports (@DubaiAirports) January 11, 2020

Some people who got stranded on the airport posted photos and videos showing the airport's runway submerged in water. Passengers who booked Emirates airlines shared their inconvenience with the company's cancelled flight and posted an image showing several people lined up at the boarding at the airport.

READ: Dubai: Flights Delayed, Cancelled Amid Heavy Rains; Runway Submerged In Water

READ: Roadshow In Dubai To Promote Gujarat As Education Hub Of India