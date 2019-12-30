Video Gamer And Professional League Of Legends Player Remilia Passes Away At 24

Maria Craveling, the first woman to play League of Legends, has died aged only 24. Also known as Remilia, she was a part of the Esports team Renegades and had also won herself a spot in the League of Legends Championship Series back in 2015. Maria's death was first announced by her boyfriend and then her best friend who said that she passed peacefully in her sleep.

First female 'League of Legends' pro

Remila's boyfriend in his tribute wrote that she had passed away on December 27 and also added that she would not have wanted any long public statements of tributes. Her best friend also posted a tribute to the League of Legends player and said that anyone who wanted to pay tribute to her should do it in a way that honoured her wishes.

Maria Creveling had her professional debut in the North American League of Legends Championships in 2016 when she played as support for the Renegades. On February 5, she announced that she was leaving the Renegades and that she was also taking a break from professional play because on-stage pressure and other factors were impacting her mental health. Remilia also suffered from anxiety.

It is with great sadness that I inform you that my best friend Maria Creveling passed away peacefully in her sleep yesterday. Her absence will leave a void that can never be filled. — Richard Lewis (@RLewisReports) December 28, 2019

She would not have wanted any lengthy statements or grand eulogies. Despite having fans all over the world she was never one who craved the spotlight. My only request is that anyone wanting to pay tribute reach out to ensure that it is done in a manner that respects her wishes. — Richard Lewis (@RLewisReports) December 28, 2019

Although I never spoke to or interacted with Remilia, hearing about the things she went through always strongly affected me and I always looked up to her and felt sympathy for what she had to deal with. I hope she finds peace, and I hope she knows how many people she helped. — egg (@emiru4444) December 28, 2019