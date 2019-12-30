The Debate
Video Gamer And Professional League Of Legends Player Remilia Passes Away At 24

Rest of the World News

Video gamer and first female professional League of Legends player passed away aged 24 on December 27. She played for professional Esports team Renegades.

Written By Shubham Bose | Mumbai | Updated On:
video gamer

Maria Craveling, the first woman to play League of Legends, has died aged only 24. Also known as Remilia, she was a part of the Esports team Renegades and had also won herself a spot in the League of Legends Championship Series back in 2015. Maria's death was first announced by her boyfriend and then her best friend who said that she passed peacefully in her sleep.

First female 'League of Legends' pro

Remila's boyfriend in his tribute wrote that she had passed away on December 27 and also added that she would not have wanted any long public statements of tributes. Her best friend also posted a tribute to the League of Legends player and said that anyone who wanted to pay tribute to her should do it in a way that honoured her wishes.

Maria Creveling had her professional debut in the North American League of Legends Championships in 2016 when she played as support for the Renegades. On February 5, she announced that she was leaving the Renegades and that she was also taking a break from professional play because on-stage pressure and other factors were impacting her mental health. Remilia also suffered from anxiety.

Published:
