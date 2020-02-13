Coronavirus Death Toll Surges As China Alters Method Of Diagnosis

Wuhan, the epicentre of coronavirus saw a sudden surge in death toll on Thursday after a new diagnostic method was used for detection. This comes after two high profile leaders were dismissed from their duties for mishandling the crisis. The deadly virus has killed nearly 1,355 and infected over 60,016 in China, international media reported.

1,310 dead

According to data provided by Health officials in Hubei province, 242 people had died of the virus on Wednesday making it the fastest rise in the daily count since the pathogen was discovered in December. According to a Reuters' report, this has brought the total number of dead to 1,310. Meanwhile, another 14,840 cases were reported in Hubei province alone on Thursday after the provincial officials started using Computed Tomography(CT) scans to look for the virus.

The officials had previously used only RNA test to detect the infection but the recent use of CT scans would also reveal lung infections. This would help patients receive treatment as soon as possible and increase their chances of recovery, the Hubei health commission said.

Talking about the increased death toll Raina McIntyre, head of Biosecurity research at the University of New South Wales in Sydney said that presumably, these are those deaths which occurred in people who had a CT scan but not a lab test. She added that it was important that they get also get counted, international media reported.

Meanwhile, Communist party Boss Jiang Chaoling was sacked as secretary of the Hubei provincial Committee and Ma Guoqiang was removed as party chief in the provincial capital Wuhan, state-run media reported. However, it did not specify the reason for dismissal the two of the most high profile officials. Dozens of other low-level health officials have reportedly lost their jobs after failing to contain the spread of the epidemic, international media reported.

(With inputs from agencies)





