Video Of Man Saving Turtle Stuck Inside Rocks Surfaces On Internet

Video of a man helping a turtle stuck inside a rock at a beach has gone viral on the internet and has left people calling the person a brave man. The heartwarming video was shared on social media platform Twitter by Indian Foreign Service officer Susanta Nanda with a caption that being compassionate and helpful is something that has always benefitted people and not harmed them in any way.

No one has ever become poor by giving love & being compassionate.

Watch the act of kindness in rescuing the turtle & uniting it with its mate👍🏻 pic.twitter.com/nBm90h74Fy — Susanta Nanda IFS (@susantananda3) December 28, 2019

The 22-second video which has garnered over 6,000 views and 1,000 likes, initially show the man standing on rocky terrain as he watches a turtle trying to help out a fellow turtle. The video goes on to show how the man goes over to the area where the turtle is stuck inside the rocks and take it out using his bare hands, helping the turtle go back to his friend.

Netizens feel overwhelmed

The incident left netizens feeling overwhelmed and prompted a few reactions on Twitter.

So beautiful....so much to keep learning... — Meghna Girish (@megirish2001) December 28, 2019

Helping to someone in distress is the definition of good Samaritan.. Bachpan pe pada tha "parable of the good Samaritan".. — (@iamdebu_champ) December 28, 2019

Woman beaten-up for rescuing stray dogs

A woman in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj was allegedly beaten up by her neighbours for supporting the cause of rescuing stray animals. The incident came to light after CCTV footage of the incident went viral. According to reports, the neighbours of the animal activist objected to her work of rescuing stray animals in the area. According to the police, the woman runs an NGO for rescuing stray animals. The incident happened in Mumfordganj area in Prayagraj district.

"The people in the neighbourhood raised objections to her activities of rescuing stray animals and through the CCTV footage, we can see that that they are misbehaving with her," said Superintendent of Police Brajesh Srivastava while speaking to a news agency.

(With inputs from agencies)