The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

Video Of McNeese Catcher Getting Help From Teammates Wins Internet

Rest of the World News

Video shows trainers and teammates getting Kade ready putting for the game during the opening weekend of the college baseball season like NASCAR pit crew.

Written By Zaini Majeed | Mumbai | Updated On:
Video

A video of McNeese baseball catcher Kade Morris getting help from his teammates between the innings has caught the attention of the internet. In the video, teammates and trainers can be seen creating a NASCAR pit crew setting to help Kade get his catcher’s gear on.

The video was first shared by McNeese Sports Facebook official page with the caption “Best pit crew in NCAA Baseball.” It has garnered more than 10,000 views and was eventually picked up by Barstool Sports and went viral. The video has been viewed around 230,000 times since Barstool’s Facebook page shared it.

Read Adam Silver: NBA, USA Basketball Still May Play In China In 2020

Read Iceland’s ‘basketball Family’ Chasing Dreams At US Colleges

Team assembled a pit crew to help

The internet users are speechless at the team spirit of the college baseball team. They appreciated that rather than letting the catcher put all of his gears on, the team assembled a pit crew to do it. Kade was ready for the game during the opening weekend of the college baseball season, and considering the amount of work the catchers have to put in before getting started, the team’s contribution has been given a thumbs up by the internet users.

Read New York Museum Honors City's Rich Basketball History

Read South Carolina Receives NCAA Notice For Basketball Program

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
NITISH KUMAR 'SUBSERVIENT': KISHOR
AMAR SINGH-BACHCHAN PATCH UP
NO COUP AGAINST BSY: BJP
PAWAR GIVES NEW TWIST TO ELGAR CASE
MUMBAI INDIANS WISH TENDULKAR
NEW BUFFALO RACER SHOCKS WORLD