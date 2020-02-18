Video Of McNeese Catcher Getting Help From Teammates Wins Internet

A video of McNeese baseball catcher Kade Morris getting help from his teammates between the innings has caught the attention of the internet. In the video, teammates and trainers can be seen creating a NASCAR pit crew setting to help Kade get his catcher’s gear on.

The video was first shared by McNeese Sports Facebook official page with the caption “Best pit crew in NCAA Baseball.” It has garnered more than 10,000 views and was eventually picked up by Barstool Sports and went viral. The video has been viewed around 230,000 times since Barstool’s Facebook page shared it.

Read Adam Silver: NBA, USA Basketball Still May Play In China In 2020

Read Iceland’s ‘basketball Family’ Chasing Dreams At US Colleges

Team assembled a pit crew to help

The internet users are speechless at the team spirit of the college baseball team. They appreciated that rather than letting the catcher put all of his gears on, the team assembled a pit crew to do it. Kade was ready for the game during the opening weekend of the college baseball season, and considering the amount of work the catchers have to put in before getting started, the team’s contribution has been given a thumbs up by the internet users.

@Leevis_Island The all new “Pit crew” of @McNeeseBaseball! It’s a new thing! Can you beat their time? — James E Wood (@1speedylube) February 16, 2020

Love this. This is what college baseball is all about. Having fun and making memories. — Rusty Begnaud (@rustybeg) February 16, 2020

That is great teamwork and a wonderful example of why the ump says, "Play Ball!" not "Work Ball!" Hope you guys have a fun and successful season! — Doug Scalise (@DVSBrewster) February 16, 2020

Teamwork at its finest — James Tinker Britt (@JamesKBritt) February 16, 2020

That’s awesome! Well done! — Richie Zitzmann (@ztigers) February 16, 2020

Very cool 👍 — Craig Lumbra (@CraigLumbra) February 17, 2020

Read New York Museum Honors City's Rich Basketball History

Read South Carolina Receives NCAA Notice For Basketball Program