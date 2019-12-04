Video Of Two Mountaineers Climbing A Steep Mountain Scare Netizens

A clip that is now going viral shows a pair of mountaineers as they make their way across a steep mountain. The video that has garnered a lot of likes on twitter has users shivering with fear and anxiety. The Twitter users were also scared and worried for the climbers as they seemed not to have carried too much on the way of security equipment with themselves.

Beautiful but deadly nature

Nature has a way to awe us with its beauty as well as scare us beyond belief, that is exactly what can be seen the video as the two mountaineers walk across a steep mountain with nothing but ropes tied to their legs and helmets as safety gear. The video was shared by the users 'Unexplained'.

Difference in weather between two parts of the mountain pic.twitter.com/ojetlpUdod — The Unexplained (@Unexplained) December 2, 2019



Twitter users had a lot to say, take a look at their reactions below:

Ok, I need to rest for a month now! No more height videos for me. — Daljit Singh (@Cngh1990) December 2, 2019

At least I know what my nightmares will be about for the next week. — Jimmy Spinachi™ (@JimmySpinachi) December 2, 2019

OMG 🤢.... my feet r still shaking just watching the video — Rohit (@rohitsLogic) December 2, 2019

This is crazy my stomach is in knots looking at this — Chris🎅 (@stonetemple88) December 2, 2019

The original video is also a good way of showing the type of trick that nature plays. While watching the video one might notice the stark difference in the weather on the two sides of the mountain that is just a few feet apart. Unfortunately, there was no mention of where the video was taken or which mountain the two mountaineers were climbing by the original poster of the tweet.

