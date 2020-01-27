Eerie Video Of Wuhan Shows Deserted Streets, Empty Shops Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

With China battling with the deadly coronavirus outbreak, an eerie video of Wuhan showed empty streets and deserted shops in the city. According to reports, Wuhan has been identified as the epicentre of the coronavirus and people have been advised to stay indoors to avoid getting infected. The disease has claimed a total of 80 lives and 2,700 more cases have been confirmed.

An eerie picture of Wuhan

According to reports, the video was captured by an American man as he showed empty streets, deserted roads as the viral outbreak of the disease continue to plague China. With almost 20 million people being quarantined as authorities cancelled all flights and public transport, inter-city transport is also now prohibited to help people.

According to reports, two hospitals dedicated to treating people affected with the coronavirus is being built to tackle the viral outbreak. Wuhan's efforts will reflect Beijing's efforts in 2003 that enabled them to build a hospital dedicated to tackled the Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome(SARS).

China to extend public holidays

Authorities in China have reportedly issued an order to extend public holidays in an attempt to curb the coronavirus outbreak that has claimed the lives of 80 people and infected almost 2,700 people in different parts of the world. According to reports, a group headed by Premier Li Keqiang to tackle the epidemic took the decision on January 26 to extend the Spring Festival Holiday that was to end on January 30.

Wuhan, the epicentre of the coronavirus outbreak, suspended visa and passport services for Chinese citizens until January 30 in order to strengthen control over the virus outbreak, the city’s exit-entry bureau said in a statement on January 27. Chinese President Xi Jinping on January 26 has called the outbreak a ‘grave situation’ after officials across China failed to contain the deadly viral infection. Though the World Health Organization (WHO) has not yet classified the virus as an international emergency considering the low number of overseas cases, however, WHO director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus has called it 'an emergency in China'.

