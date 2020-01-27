Hong Kong Bans Visitors From China's Hubei Province As Coronavirus Fears Grow

In a fresh wave of preventive measures, Hong Kong has banned its visitors from China's Hubei province where the new Coronavirus outbreak was reported. People will be banned from entering Hong Kong from January 27 as China tries to curb the rapid spread of the outbreak.

The death toll in China spiked to 80 with over 2700 people affected by the deadly coronavirus. The number of deaths in Hubei province climbed from 56 to 76 overnight according to the Chinese health commission. China has locked down Hubei province that has affected thousands of people and intended to slow transmission of the respiratory virus.

Hong Kong confirms sixth case

Hong Kong has confirmed a sixth new case of the deadly Coronavirus, according to the reports on January 26. The government is stressed to tighten or even close its border with mainland China.

The latest case came after its chief executive Carrie Lam declared the outbreak as an Emergency and rolled out a series of measures to prevent further infection. Hong Kong's disease contingency plan has also been upgraded from 'serious' to 'emergency' level. Carrie Lam also announced that the schools in the city have been suspended until February 17.

Health authorities have confirmed that the patient admitted in Ruttonjee Hospital in Wan Chai, was diagnosed with the virus and would be transferred to Princess Margaret Hospital, near Lai Chi Kok.

Hong Kong's Disneyland announced it would shut down operations temporarily

After Shanghai, now it is Hong Kong's Disneyland which has announced it would temporarily halt operations amid the growing concerns of the Coronavirus. The amusement park recently said that it will stay closed until further notice, international media reported.

According to media reports, the park said that it was taking the step to protect the safety and health of their guests and cast. It added that reimbursement and refunds will be provided to people.

(With inputs from Agencies)