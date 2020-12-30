Video Shows Ground 'literally Bouncing' As 6.4 Magnitude Quake Jolts Croatia | Watch

An earthquake of 6.4 magnitudes jolted central Croatia and neighbouring countries on December 29. The powerful quake, which sabotaged the country’s phone lines and power networks, killed at least seven people and injured many more. In the aftermath, a video of the jolt has surfaced online and shows the ground “literally bouncing”.

Posted on Twitter by Croatian native Igor Sebo, the half a minute video captures the exact moment the quake hit the European nation. In the video, a minister could be seen briefing the press reporters about the previous day quake, when the ground starts shaking. Within seconds, the terrifying shake amplifies and one could see the ground bouncing several times before finally coming to a halt.

'Hard to believe'

Since shared, the clip has been viewed over 188 thousand times with netizens flocking the post to express their disbelief and terror. "God bless all see the power of God we human proud we are superpower on earth but real super power is God," wrote a user. "Hard to believe! Never seen earthquake footage even close to this!' wrote another Twitter user.

The 6.4 magnitude quake concentrated around Petrinja, a town of around 20,000 some 50 kilometres (30 miles) south of Croatia's capital Zagreb. A search operation, that stretched overnight, is currently underway to rescue the survivors. Country’s Prime Minister Andrej Plenković reportedly said that there could be many more victims buried in the rubble. Following the quake, around 200 people took shelter in military barricades while others opted to stay in their cars or with relatives.

"Together with Minister @ViliBeros I visited Sisak to check the condition of the Sisak hospital, which was badly damaged in the earthquake. All patients who need it will be transferred to Zagreb hospitals, and transport will be organized by helicopters @MORH_OSRH and emergency services," he tweeted.

European Union's crisis management chief, Janez Lenarcic, said the bloc was preparing aid and that he would visit Petrinja on Wednesday. Responding to the crisis, the European Union has offered help. "At the moment, mostly winter tents, electric heaters, sleeping beds and sleeping bags are needed as well as housing containers", European Union's crisis management chief, Janez Lenarcic, wrote on Twitter.

