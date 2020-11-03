Vienna Attack: Macron Draws Religion-terrorism Link Amid Backlash, Stands With Austria

French President Emmanuel Macron while condemning the attack in Austria and drew religion-terrorism link yet again amid the backlash he has been facing from a certain section of the Muslim community across the world. Macron on Tuesday took to his official Twitter handle, where he said that Europe has been "hit hard" by Islamist terrorism and assured that France stands ready to lend its support to Austria.

Vienna was rocked with suspected terror attacks on November 2 as gunmen stormed six locations starting with the main Synagogue in the city. According to reports, three people have been killed in the attacks, while 14 others have been left injured. One or more gunmen are still on the loose and police have launched a nationwide manhunt to track the assailants.

Macron faces backlash over terror comments

Macron's latest comments come amid the ongoing condemnation in several parts of the world, where a certain section of the Muslim community is protesting over the French president's earlier remarks on Islam that he made in wake of the recent "terror" attacks in his country. France reported multiple attacks in the last month, including the beheading of a history teacher named Samuel Paty, which sparked nationwide protests.

Reacting to the worldwide debate over his remarks after the horrific attacks in France, and the protests against him in the Muslim nations, French president Emmanuel Macron said that there is no stigmatization of any religion in his country. On Sunday, Macron explained that France is fighting with terrorism "in name of Islam, and not Islam itself", and his statements should be taken in the same context.

Following the series of attacks in France, President Emmanuel Macron had received solidarity messages from all over the world, including from the Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who condemned the gruesome attack and said that India stands with France in the fight against terrorism. PM Modi also extended solidarity over the recent Vienna attacks.

