Vietnam Approves AstraZeneca Vaccine After 82 New Cases Reported In The Region

On Saturday, January 30, the Vietnamese authorities approved the use of the AstraZeneca/Oxford University vaccine against COVID-19. As per a statement by the government authorities, AstraZeneca will deliver 30 million doses of the vaccine to Vietnam in the year 2021. Also, the first batch is expected to be delivered in the first quarter of the year.

Current situation in Vietnam

Earlier this week, Vietnam reported 82 new coronavirus cases. This was hours after confirming the first two infections in a period of two months. As per the health ministry, 72 of the cases came from an electronic company in Hai Duong province. A 34-year-old employee tested positive after her colleague was found to carry the virus from Osaka, Japan.

As a result of this, the company was closed and the provincial authority locked down surrounding communities. Also, as per the ministry, over 3,000 people in the area will be tested. In the neighbouring Quang Ninh province, 10 people tested positive. According to a tally by the Johns Hopkins University, Vietnam has a total of 1,739 cases with 35 deaths.

Delay in vaccine deliveries

In another significant development, recently, AstraZeneca pulled out of talks with the European Union, where the company was being grilled over its vaccine delivery delays. As per the reports by AP, an EU official, who wishes to remain anonymous said that AstraZeneca has pulled out of the meeting. The official said that the bloc would insist AstraZeneca return to the talks once the firm's vaccine gets approval from the European Medicines Agency (EMA), which might happen before the end of this month.

Also, Italy has threatened to take legal action against AstraZeneca if it fails to deliver promised doses on time, saying delays would impact the country's vaccination strategy and the lives of vulnerable people. Europe is way behind in vaccinating its population when compared to nations such as Israel, which has already inoculated more than 40 per cent of its people. On papers, Europe has secured over 2 billion doses of vaccines from multiple manufacturers, way more than what is needed for its 450 million people.

(Image Credits: AP/PTI)