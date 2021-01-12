India-Vietnam Hold 13th Defence Security Dialogue To Review Progress In Cooperation

Defence Secretary Dr Ajay Kumar on January 12 co-chaired the 13th India-Vietnam Defence Security Dialogue with Vietnamese Sr Lt Gen Nguyen Chi Vinh and Deputy Defence Minister, Socialist Republic of Vietnam. During the virtual interaction, both the Defence Secretary and Vietnam’s Deputy Defence Minister expressed that they are satisfied with the ongoing defence cooperation between the nations despite the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic. The official statement by the Ministry of Defence, it said that both sides exchanged views executing the plans discussed in Virtual Summit between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Vietnamese counterpart Nguyen Xuan Phuc in December 2020.

Ministry of Defense said in a statement, “During their virtual interaction, Defence Secretary and the Deputy Defence Minister expressed satisfaction at the ongoing defence cooperation between the two countries in spite of the limitations imposed by COVID 19.”

“During the virtual interaction, Defence Secretary and the Deputy Defence Minister exchanged views on the plan of action that has emanated from the recently concluded Virtual Summit between Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi and Prime Minister of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam H.E. Nguyen Xuan Phuc in December 2020. New areas of defence cooperation were also discussed,” it added.

Read - With Aim To reinforce maritime Interoperability, India, Vietnam Concludes Naval Exercise

Read - India, Vietnam Resolve To Broadbase Ties With A Focus On Indo-Pacific Region

India-Vietnam reviewed the progress

The interaction, both the countries not only expressed satisfaction with the current level of cooperation but also reviewed the progress made in several areas. India and Vietnam reiterated commitment to further enhance the engagement between the Armed Forces under the framework of the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership. Both nations have also agreed that in recent past India and Vietnam have made ‘notable strides’ in Defence Industry and Technology cooperation. The nations now ‘look forward’ to even greater cooperation in the same field.

During the India-Vietnam Virtual Summit, PM Modi had called Vietnam an "important pillar" of India's Act East Policy and vital partner of our Indo-Pacific Vision. He had said, "Mutual contacts between us are also growing rapidly and spreading to new areas. We look at our relations with Vietnam from a long-term and strategic view. Next year both of us will be members of the UN Security Council. So the significance of our cooperation in the global context will increase. We will implement a Joint Vision Document 2021-23 which is a plan of action for bilateral engagement".

Read - PM Modi Calls Vietnam A 'strategic & Vital Partner', Looks Forward To Membership In UNSC

Read - India, Vietnam Expected To Ink Pacts To Expand Ties At Virtual Summit On Monday