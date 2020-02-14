Vietnam Quarantines Rural Community Of 10,000 People Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

In a bid to take preventive measures, Vietnam has quarantined a rural community of 10000 people near its capital city, Hanoi, for 20 days amid the fears of coronavirus outbreak, according to an international media agency on February 13. A rural community of Son Loi in the northern Vietnam province of Vinh Phuc, situated 44 km (27 miles) from Hanoi is home to 11 of the 16 coronavirus cases in the Southeast Asian country, which includes a three-month-old baby. China has confirmed more than 5000 new cases of deadly coronavirus outbreak on February 14, according to the reports. The passengers on a cruise ship were quarantined from five countries due to virus fears finally deboarded the ship in Cambodia.

READ: China Confirms 121 New Coronavirus Deaths, Over 5,000 New Cases

CNHC records 121 new deaths

China’s National Health Commission said it had recorded 121 new deaths and 5,090 new coronavirus cases on the mainland on February 13, taking the total infected tally to 64,434 people. Nearly 55,748 people are presently undergoing treatment at various hospitals across the country and 1383 people have died from the novel coronavirus outbreak that has emerged in Hubei province’s capital, Wuhan, in December. The hard-hit Hubei province, the epicentre of the outbreak, has reported 116 new fatalities and reported 4,823 new confirmed cases on Thursday, the provincial health commission said. The latest report brought the total confirmed cases in Hubei province to 51,986, state-run Xinhua news agency reported.

READ: Singapore Mega-church Takes Services Online After Coronavirus Cases Soar

WHO confirms a sharp rise in cases

The World Health Organisation on Thursday said a sharp rise of 254 cases of COVID-19 (official name for coronavirus) cases in China, due to a change in counting methods, did not represent a big shift in the epidemic. Of the 254, Hubei and its provincial capital, Wuhan reported 242 deaths, the single highest in a day so far. "This does not represent a significant change in the trajectory of the outbreak," Michael Ryan, head of WHO's health emergencies programme, told a press conference in Geneva. "We're not dealing, from what we understand, with a spike in cases of 14,000 on one day," he said.

READ: China Rejects US Charge Of Lack Of Transparency In Sharing Coronavirus Info

READ: One More Indian Crew Member Aboard 'Diamond Princess' Tested Positive For Coronavirus

