Vietnam To Close All Non-essential Services To Curb Coronavirus Spread

Vietnam has reportedly begun to put cities under the lockdown and halt all non-essential business operations for at least two weeks to combat the community transmission of the COVID-19 disease. Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc declared that strict quarantine measures be implemented as over 169 confirmed cases have emerged.

As cases surge steadily, Vietnam has tested over 30,000 people, including 37 foreign nationals, as per the media reports. Since the outbreak in early January, the country’s infection has mostly been “imported” brought by either foreign visitors or the repatriated Vietnamese, media outlets quoted the health authorities saying. The government also urged the overseas nationals to reconsider decisions for benefit of the nation.

Most cases have been recorded in Ho Chi Minh City, the most populous city in Vietnam, which was mostly linked with Europe. The Prime Minister ordered the suspension of international air travel and visa issuance facilities. The measure exempted foreign experts, business managers, high-skilled labourers, confirmed the media reports. Assembly of more than 20 people has also been banned. The prime minister also encouraged businesses to allow staff to work from home. The ban took complete effect by March 26 midnight.

60,000 people quarantined

According to reports, Vietnam has quarantined over 60,000 people who entered the country from high-risk virus-infected nations. Those who have been exposed to the suspected cases were also isolated, claimed the health ministry. Vietnam tested a cluster of travellers positive among 201 passengers on a Vietnam Airlines flight from Britain earlier this month. The health ministry said that including the hospital the Britons were held in, several accommodation and hotels in Hanoi where the cluster roamed, was put under lockdown.

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc threatened to "duly punish" anyone that attempted to escape the quarantine, failed to disclose the travel history, or tried to flee from the hospitals. He told the press conference that a meeting of officials in Hanoi discussed the strong, adequate and immediate measures that the country needed to effectively stop the source of infection.

