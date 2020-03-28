The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

Internet Still Can't Come To Terms With Russian President Putin's Anti-Coronavirus Suit

Rest of the World News

After Russia's Putin wore a yellow Hazmat suit during his visit to an infectious diseases hospital in Kommunarka, his picture has taken the internet by storm.

Written By Manjiri Chitre | Mumbai | Updated On:
Putin

After Russian President Vladimir Putin wore a yellow Hazmat suit during his visit to an infectious diseases hospital in Kommunarka, his video has taken the internet by storm. In the video, the President was being helped into the hazmat suit before carrying out the inspection.

After visiting the hospital, he addressed the people and stated that "Please, don't think 'I won't be affected.' Anyone can be affected, and what's going on now in many countries in Western Europe and across the ocean could be our near future." Currently, there are a total of 1036 Coronavirus cases reported in Russia, while four people have been reported dead. 

Netizens react

With several images of the same going viral on social media, Netizens reacted to it and created funny memes and captions out of it. 

 

Read: Hairdresser makes hazmat suit using umbrella amid COVID-19 scare, netizens in splits

Read: Janta Curfew: Children dress up in hazmat suits as nation ramps up fight against COVID-19

Coronavirus crisis

Presently, there are around 594,377 confirmed cases of COVID-19 which has led to the death of around 27,250 people. Meanwhile, around 133,006 have reportedly been recovered. Currently, as per reports, the hardest-hit region is the United States of America, followed by China, and then Italy, Iran and South Korea, where the number of cases is rising by the hour.

Read: "Coronavirus vaccine still 12 to 18 months away," says WHO as Covid-19 global count soars

Read: COVID-19: More than 2,500 people placed under home quarantine in Nagaland

First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

We Recommend

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
Trump
TRUMP IGNORES SOCIAL DISTANCING
MHA
COVID-19:MHA ISSUES SECOND ADDENDUM
Putin
PUTIN'S YELLOW HAZMAT SUIT
COVID-19
RAMDAS ATHWALE DAY 4 OF LOCKDOWN
COVID-19
RESPONSE 'STEP-BY-STEP': SANYAL
Google Animal feature
GOOGLE'S 3D ANIMAL FEATURE