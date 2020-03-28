Internet Still Can't Come To Terms With Russian President Putin's Anti-Coronavirus Suit

After Russian President Vladimir Putin wore a yellow Hazmat suit during his visit to an infectious diseases hospital in Kommunarka, his video has taken the internet by storm. In the video, the President was being helped into the hazmat suit before carrying out the inspection.

After visiting the hospital, he addressed the people and stated that "Please, don't think 'I won't be affected.' Anyone can be affected, and what's going on now in many countries in Western Europe and across the ocean could be our near future." Currently, there are a total of 1036 Coronavirus cases reported in Russia, while four people have been reported dead.

🇷🇺 President #Putin visited Moscow's Kommunarka Infectious Diseases Hospital, assessed conditions and coronavirus patients' treatment:



💬 I would like to thank all medical personnel 😷 who are hard at work helping people in the best traditions of Russian medicine. pic.twitter.com/5gIZkURxa3 — MFA Russia 🇷🇺 (@mfa_russia) March 24, 2020

Netizens react

With several images of the same going viral on social media, Netizens reacted to it and created funny memes and captions out of it.

Putin! 🤣. I don't think this man trusts anyone. pic.twitter.com/RuQMghsmSh — Geist (@sochimuoneke) March 27, 2020

Не смог удержаться pic.twitter.com/0wJne8wPSE — Алексей Чепрасов (@alche_my__) March 24, 2020

Read: Hairdresser makes hazmat suit using umbrella amid COVID-19 scare, netizens in splits

#CoronaLockdown

Putin took corona too seriously 🤣🤣🤣 best pic of 2020 yellowenger 🤣🤣👏 pic.twitter.com/3zGZUFUD1P — Mortal comb (@CombMortal) March 27, 2020

Read: Janta Curfew: Children dress up in hazmat suits as nation ramps up fight against COVID-19

Coronavirus crisis

Presently, there are around 594,377 confirmed cases of COVID-19 which has led to the death of around 27,250 people. Meanwhile, around 133,006 have reportedly been recovered. Currently, as per reports, the hardest-hit region is the United States of America, followed by China, and then Italy, Iran and South Korea, where the number of cases is rising by the hour.

Read: "Coronavirus vaccine still 12 to 18 months away," says WHO as Covid-19 global count soars

Read: COVID-19: More than 2,500 people placed under home quarantine in Nagaland