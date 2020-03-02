Coronavirus Outbreak: Vietnam To Temporarily Suspend Visa-free Entry For Italians

Authorities in Vietnam have announced that they will be temporarily suspending visa-free travel for Italians. According to reports, the suspension will go into effect from March 2. According to the government, this action is being taken due to concerns about the growing coronavirus epidemic.

As per reports, the Vietnamese government on March 2 stated that visa-free travel for Italians will be suspended due to the growing COVID-19 infections in Europe. The move by authorities comes after Italy reported its 34th death due to COVID-19. Vietnam has reported 16 confirmed cases of the virus till date. Meanwhile, the COVID-19 has infected over 83,000 and killed nearly 2,800 people worldwide, with a majority of them in mainland China.

In an effort to curb the spread of the deadly coronavirus, Vietnam on February 28 reportedly announced that it will also suspend issuing visas to South Korean nationals. According to international media reports, the Vietnamese government said that the measure aims to help the nation contain the spread of COVID-19 outbreak and limit the impact of the epidemic on society. In another announcement, foreign nations who have previously visited South Korea would be subjected to 14 days mandatory quarantine upon arrival in Vietnam.

Read: Coronavirus Outbreak: Vietnam's Major Airports Suspend Flights From South Korea

Read: Coronavirus Outbreak: Vietnam To Stop Issuing Visas To South Koreans

Vietnam bans S Korean passengers

According to the Civil Aviation Administration of Vietnam (CAV), major airports have suspended flights carrying passengers from South Korea. The coronavirus outbreak has severely worsened in South Korea. Noi Bai International Airport in Hanoi and the Tan Son Nhat International Airport in Ho Chi Minh City have suspended receiving flights with passengers from the Republic of Korea (RoK).

The flights carrying passengers from South Korea will instead be diverted to Van Don international airport located in the Quang Ninh province and the Can Tho International airport. Flights that are carrying goods from South Korea will still be allowed to land at Noi Bai and Tan Son Nhat airports as scheduled and only passengers from South Korea have been banned.

Read: Coronavirus: Mumbai Airport Starts Screening Passengers Arriving From Malaysia, Indonesia, Vietnam And Nepal

Read: Vietnam: Activist Monk Thich Quang, Under House Arrest Since 2003, Passes Away At 93