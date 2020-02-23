Vietnam: Activist Monk Thich Quang, Under House Arrest Since 2003, Passes Away At 93

Thich Quang Do, a dissident Buddhist monk who has been under house arrest since 2003 and was nominated several times for Nobel Peace Prize passed away at 93. He was born on November 27, 1928, in northern Thai Binh province and spent most of his life advising for religious freedom and human rights in communist-run Vietnam.

He also headed the banned Unified Buddist Church of Vietnam (UBCV). His staunch religious belief resulted in his effective house arrest in Ho Chi Minh City in 2003 where he was under constant surveillance.

Learn more about the Religious Prisoners of Conscience Project, and commissioners' efforts on the prisoners' behalf, here:



(Pictured: Raif Badawi, imprisoned in #SaudiArabia, and Thich Quang Do, imprisoned in #Vietnam)

UBCV confirmed on Sunday morning that Do died on Saturday night at Tu Hieu pagoda. As per his will signed on April 2019, he requested a simple funeral not more than three days.

A statement quoting his will said that after his cremation, his ashes will be scattered at sea. The UBCV also requested for followers not to bring money, which is a religious customary for Vietnamese funerals. It added that there will be no final words, no biographies, no emotional showings and just praying.

Thich Quang Do was passed away yesterday in #Vietnam.

Do nominated several times for Nobel Peace Prize

Do has been nominated multiple times for the Nobel Peace Prize for his vocal advocacy for democracy. He wrote an "Appeal for Democracy" in 2001 and urged on northern and southern dissidents to drop their cultural differences and unite in 2005. He was a recipient of Norway's Rafto human rights award for "his personal courage and perseverance through three decades of peaceful opposition against the communist regime in Vietnam". The UBVC has been banned since the 1980s when it declined to join the state-sanctioned Vietnam Buddhist Church.

