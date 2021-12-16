Vijay Diwas: Prez Kovind Gifts Bangladeshi PM Delicacies From Rashtrapati Bhavan's Kitchen

President Ram Nath Kovind, who arrived in Dhaka to attend the 50th Victory Day celebrations of the country, held talks with Bangladeshi PM Sheikh Hasina on Wednesday and gifted her cakes, sweetmeats and biscuits specially made at Rashtrapati Bhavan. According to Dhaka Tribune, Bangladeshi State Minister for Foreign Affairs M Shahriar Alam said that PM Hasina gladly received the sweetmeats, cakes and biscuits from the President. Kovind, on the other hand, shared his delight over mangoes sent by Hasina back in July and said that those were “very sweet and tasty”.

"I think when you have an occasion like this, you also need a personal touch. Rashtrapati Bhavan, the house of the President of India, like the Banga Bhawan, the House of the President of Bangladesh, has its own bakery. They made some sweets and cookies for the Honourable President and Prime Minister of Bangladesh. And those are, I would say the added touch that is there," Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla said.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina of Bangladesh called on President Ram Nath Kovind in Dhaka. Both leaders discussed several issues of mutual interest and bilateral cooperation between India and Bangladesh. pic.twitter.com/SmT915vPFU — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) December 15, 2021

Moreover, President Kovind also met with his Bangladeshi counterpart Abdul Hamid at Bangabhaban Presidential palace and gifted something that reflected the spirit of the 1971 Bangladeshi liberation war. The Indian President gifted Hamid a replica of the 1971-era MIG 21 aircraft which was used in the war to make the Pakistanis surrender. In a tweet from the President's office, it was revealed that an aircraft of the same model has been installed at the Bangladesh National Museum, which is also a gift from India.

President Ram Nath Kovind presented a replica of 1971-era MIG 21 aircraft to President Abdul Hamid of Bangladesh. An aircraft of the same model gifted by India to Bangladesh has been installed at Bangladesh National Museum. pic.twitter.com/ca7b2G4qIa — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) December 15, 2021

President Kovind meets Bangladeshi leaders

Meanwhile, Kovind on Thursday morning arrived at the National Parade Ground in Dhaka in a bid to mark the 50th anniversary of Bangladesh’s Vijay Diwas. President Kovind attended the national event as the Guest of Honour after Bangladesh President Abdul Hamid reviewed the parade at National Parade Ground in Dhaka.

He held talks with Bangladeshi PM Sheikh Hasina as well as Abdul Hamid. The Ministry of External Affairs apprised that Kovind and Hasina reviewed progress in the multifaceted and comprehensive bilateral ties. Arindam Bagchi, the spokesperson for the Ministry of External Affairs, stated that the two leaders recalled the spirit of the 1971 Liberation War and expressed satisfaction at the joint celebration of Maitri Diwas.

During his meeting with Hamid, President Kovind reiterated that "Bangladesh has a special place in India’s ‘neighbourhood first’ policy" and said that India’s development partnership with Bangladesh is one of the most comprehensive and wide-ranging ones, according to a statement issued by the Indian President’s office.

(Image: Twitter)