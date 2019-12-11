73-year-old Woman Is Running From UK To Nepal To Raise Money For Earthquake Victims

Women are inspiring netizens on a daily basis and are taking the internet by storm with their hard work and passion. A 73-year-old woman named Rosie Swale Pope is running 6,000 miles which is approx 9,500 kilometres for a charity. Rosie started her journey from Brighton, United Kingdom and will end it in Kathmandu, Nepal. The woman took the challenge in an effort to raise money for the 2015 earthquake victims from Nepal.

An inspiring run

The money will go into improving their health and livelihoods. Education of children is also one of the major aspects of the charity run. The woman reached Turkey six days ago and shared her picture from the famous Galata Bridge in Istanbul. Rosie also shared a picture from outside the famous Hagia Sophia mosque.

Pope is a resident of Tenby, Wales and is recognised as one of the world's longest solo runners. Pope ran around the world in 2004, again to raise money for a charity and in 2015 she ran across America in honour of her late husband, Clive. Pope's latest run to Kathmandu is aimed at raising money for earthquake victims who are still recovering from the devastating disaster that took place four years ago.

Pope is covering an average of 20 kilometres a day and she started her solo run in July 2018 and reached Turkey which is her 13th country on this trip. The Republic of Georgia is next on her list. Pope transports her belongings in a bright red cart which she tows behind her while she runs.

