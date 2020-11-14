Villagers In Nagorno-Karabakh Torch Homes As They Flee To Armenia In Mass Exodus

Settlers in Armenia’s Karvachar on November 13 torched their homes as they began a mass exodus this week after the official announcement that Azerbaijan would regain control of the Kalbajar district. The Armenian troops and the Azerbaijan army reached a pact brokered by Russia after six weeks of confrontation that left more than 1,400 dead. As thousands fled homes from the territory to be captured by the Azerbaijan army after a truce was negotiated, houses were set on fire in the village of Charektar that borders the district of Martakert.

According to the sources of Associated Press, the Azerbaijan military troops made relentless advances, culminating in the seizure of the city of Shusha, post which, Russia-brokered cease-fire. The pact listed terms that Armenian territory outside the formal borders of Nagorno-Karabakh will be gradually ceded to Azerbaijan. This was protested by the civilians as they scorched homes with noticeable thick plumes, saying, they can’t leave their territory to the Turks. Further, the civilians said that they were going to torch all homes until midnight, salvaging the metal roof panels and other parts into loaders. “In the end, we will blow it up or set it on fire, in order not to leave anything to Muslims,” a villager Dadevusyan said of his house to a reporter of AP. “We are homeless now, do not know where to go and where to live. Do not know where to live. It is very hard,” said the wife.

[A man loads possessions on his truck after setting his home on fire, in an area once occupied by Armenian forces but is soon to be turned over to Azerbaijan, in Karvachar, the separatist region of Nagorno-Karabakh. Credit: AP]

[Smoke rises from a burning house in an area once occupied by Armenian forces but soon to be turned over to Azerbaijan, in Karvachar, the separatist region of Nagorno-Karabakh. Credit: AP]

[People stuck in a traffic jam as they leave the separatist region of Nagorno-Karabakh to Armenia. Credit: AP]

[Protesters with Armenian flags walk along a street during a protest against an agreement to halt fighting over the Nagorno-Karabakh region, in Yerevan, Armenia. Credit: AP]

Fury over the peace agreement

Meanwhile, the civilians expressed fury over the peace agreement, saying, that Russian President Vladimir Putin “abandoned and wronged” them. “Why has Putin abandoned us?” Dadevusyan said. Thousands of Armenians flooded the capital demanding the resignation of PM Nikol Pashinyan, who called the deal “painful.” The Moscow brokered peace deal includes Armenia’s surrender of Kalbajar, Aghdam, and Lachin district latest by December 1. The city of about 40,000 was charred with burnt homes, empty shells, and structures ruined by pillagers. “When you spent 21 years here and now need to leave it…,” civilian Garo Dadevusyan told AP as smoke from the houses on fire engulfed the air.

(with inputs from AP)

(Image Credit: AP)