Lithuania To Turn Its Capital City Into Vast Open-air Cafe To Maintain Social Distancing

Amid coronavirus pandemic, Lithuania’s capital, Vilnius has reportedly announced its plans to turn the city into a vast open-air cafe. According to an international media outlet, the authorities believe that the new initiative will provide much of its public space to the hard-hit bar and restaurant owners so they can put their tables outdoors and still observe social distancing rules. The initiative also comes after the Vilnius government allowed cafes, restaurants and several other shops to reopen as part of a staged exit from the lockdown.

As per reports, Vilnius has more than 1,300 confirmed coronavirus cases and the deadly virus has claimed nearly 44 lives in the state. Though the government allowed the shops to reopen, the health ministry also imposed strict physical distancing rules and safety measures.

The health ministry reportedly said that the shops must limit the number of customers at one time and masks will still remain mandatory in all public spaces. Furthermore, according to the new rules, cafes and restaurants are also told to place tables at least two metres apart.

‘To keep Vilnius alive’

While citizens were happy to go back to their normal life, the new social distancing rules posed a problem for several restaurants and cafes. The old town with narrow streets makes it impossible to place more than a couple of tables outside, however, with the idea of turning the whole city into an open-air cafe has been appreciated by the restauranteurs.

Vilnius mayor, Remigijus Šimašius, reportedly said that cafes will be allowed to set up outdoor tables free of charge this season and thus conduct their activities during the quarantine. He added that public safety remains the city’s top priority, but the recent measure would help cafes to open up, retain jobs and keep Vilnius alive.

According to an international media outlet, almost 18 of the city’ public spaces, including its central Cathedral Square, have been opened up for outdoor cafes and restaurants and more are expected to be added as the summer progresses. The new measure is expected to accommodate more visitors and bring life back to the city streets and that too without violating security requirements. Furthermore, in a bid to thank the health care workers for their work during the pandemic, the authorities have decided to give them €400,000 of restaurant vouchers.

