Virat Kohli, VVS Laxman And Others Issue Statements As Sports Fraternity Comes Forward To Condemn The Multiple Blasts In Sri Lanka : All Updates Here

Six near simultaneous blasts hit three churches and three hotels frequented by tourists in Sri Lanka on Easter Sunday, where 129 have been reported dead, injuring nearly 300 people, officials and police said. People from all over the world have come forward to condemn the attack. Even the sports fraternity has come forward to condemn the attack.
Indian captain Virat Kohli wrote that he was shocked to hear the news coming in from Sri Lanka and that his thoughts and prayers go out to everyone who has been affected by this tragedy.
India's vice-captain Rohit Sharma took to Twitter and condemned the attack. The Indian opening batsman said that Sri Lanka is such a beautiful country and that his thoughts and prayers are with Sri Lanka.
Former Indian batsman VVS Laxman also expressed his disappointment about the attacks on Twitter. Laxman said that he was deeply saddened by the terrible attacks in Sri Lanka and that his sincere prayers are with the people of Sri Lanka in this very difficult time.
Tennis sensation Sania Mirza asked in her tweet about what is happening in this world and may God help us all.
Three churches - St Anthony's Church in Colombo, St Sebastian's Church in the western coastal town of Negombo and another church in the eastern town of Batticaloa - were targeted, police said. Three explosions were reported from the five-star hotels, the Shangrila, the Cinnamon Grand, and the Kingsbury.
The Colombo National Hospital spokesperson, Dr. Samindi Samarakoon, said at last 280 people have been admitted with injuries