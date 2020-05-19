Iran Approves Creation Of ''Virtual Embassy'' In Palestine

A Commission of Iranian Parliament on Monday tasked the government to create a 'virtual embassy' in Palestine within the next six months, as per China-based Xinhua news agency.

'Virtual embassy'

The National Security and Foreign Policy Commission approved a motion bill, which obliges Iran's Foreign Ministry to lay the groundwork for "the Islamic Republic's Virtual Embassy in Palestine."

Iran's lawmakers approved the double urgency motion which, if turned into the law, would oblige the Iranian government to take measures against hostile measures of Israel. One article also mentioned that "the historic land of Palestine belongs to the original Palestinian people".

The approval of the Commission has to be turned into a law by the Parliament for it to be enforced.

