Vladimir Putin Carries Case Of Own Waste On Foreign Trips To Hide Health Specifics: Report

Russian President Vladimir Putin reportedly carries a suitcase filled with his waste when he travels outside Moscow in order to hide possible health problems. According to reports, this is done amid fear that it might disclose too much information about his health condition, if it falls into the wrong hands. "Putin fears the possibility of any information about his health getting into the hands of foreign intelligence services," Rebekah Koffler, president of Doctrine & Strategy Consulting and a former DIA intelligence officer, told Fox News Digital.

According to Koffler, Putin wants to give the impression that he will rule Russia indefinitely in order to prevent the turmoil that would accompany a shift of power. Putin has a special aide from the Federal Guard Service who handles the waste suitcase during his visits and returns it to Moscow, according to a report from Paris Match via the Moscow Times. Koffler further claimed that Putin has a fear in his mind that his waste can be used by anyone to reveal some kind of weakness in his health.

Putin maintains 81% approval rating as country's President: Report

While there has been speculation about Putin's having an illness, the intelligence about his health is inconclusive, as per Koffler who said, "Short of a terminal illness, Putin will likely be Russia's President at least through 2024 and possibly through 2036, given that his popularity has skyrocketed after the invasion of Ukraine.". According to reports, Putin maintains an 81% approval rating despite sporadic protests since he launched a full-scale war on Ukraine in late February.

Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov denies reports of Putin being ill

Notably, reports of Vladimir Putin's purported ill-health have surfaced even since before the invasion of Ukraine was announced, but it has been categorically rejected by Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov. "You know, President Vladimir Putin appears in public every day. You can see him on the screens, read his speeches, and listen to his speeches. I don’t think sane people can discern any sort of symptom of disease in this man," Sergey Lavrov remarked, as per Fox News Digital.

