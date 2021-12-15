Vladimir Putin Confirms He'll Attend 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics; Speaks To Xi Jinping

Russian President Vladimir Putin confirmed to his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping during a video conference on Wednesday that he will attend the Beijing Winter Olympics 2022. Even though the UK, Australia, US have said that they will not send high-level officials to the Chinese capital for the sporting event slated to begin on 4 February over human rights abuses in the Asian country, Putin pledged his presence in a video call with Xi and said, a “new model of cooperation has been formed between our countries, based on other matters of principles such as non-interference in [each other’s] internal affairs”, reported The Guardian.

Western nations including the United States have mounted pressure on Russia and China amid regional conflicts and human rights abuses which have further fueled tensions among the countries. Owing mainly to the abuses of Uyghurs in Xinjiang, clampdown on Hong Kon’s pro-democracy movement, the UK, US, and Australia stated that their delegation won’t accompany the players for Winter Olympics in Beijing. It is to note that Putin’s confirmation for attending Bejing Olympics came as Russia is drawing support in the growing conflicts with the west over military buildup near Ukraine.

The media outlet stated that Putin’s promise to attend the games in Bejing would also mark a rare trip overseas for ‘Covid-shy’ Russian President. Notably, Putin has only traveled twice since the COVID-19 pandemic including. He visited Geneva to meet with US President Joe Biden in June and New Delhi this month to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Xi has not left China publicly since 2019.

Putin reportedly told Xi during the video conference, “As agreed, we will hold talks and then participate in the opening ceremony of the Winter Olympic Games.”

Meeting with President of China Xi Jinping: developing bilateral ties in energy, high technology, investment and trade https://t.co/TitCoCK3Lq pic.twitter.com/cbG3moW1OU — President of Russia (@KremlinRussia_E) December 15, 2021

Putin’s pledge came as US official arrived in Moscow

Russian President committed to attending the Beijing Winter Olympics as US official arrived in Moscow to hold talks with diplomats. US assistant secretary of state, Karen Donfried arrived in Russia after previously visiting Ukraine. In Kyiv, the senior American official told the Ukrainian diplomats that under no circumstances would Washington press Ukraine into making any concessions to Russia, as per the report.

In Moscow, Donfried met with Russian deputy foreign minister Sergei Ryabkov and the meeting reportedly lasted for an hour. During the meet, Ryabkov said he would formally propose the “security guarantees” that Russia has sought from the US as well as other NATO members. In particular, Moscow has sought assurance that Ukraine will not join the North Atlantic Treaty Organization.