Vladimir Putin says he hopes to resolve disagreements with US under Biden administration

Russian President Vladimir Putin, on December 17, said that he hopes the administration of incoming President-elect Joe Biden would work with Moscow to resolve mutual disputes and disagreements. Virtually speaking at his annual end-of-the-year conference, the 68-year-old asserted that Biden’s experience could solve many “existing problems”. Putin, who’s been accused of meddling with American elections, was one of the last world leaders to congratulate Biden on his Presidential win.

Read: Putin Claims COVID-19 Vaccine Sputnik V Has 95% Efficacy, Terms It 'safe And Efficient'

"We believe the US president-elect will sort things out because he has both domestic and foreign policy experience," the Russian leader said.

‘Hostage relations’

While experts have predicted Joe Biden to take a tougher stand against Russians, Putin expressed optimism about mending ties. Addressing reporters, Putin said that relations between the two nations had become “hostage” to US’ domestic politics and he hoped that some existing problems "will be resolved under the new administration". Interestingly, it is the incumbent president who attracted ire for not standing up to Moscow and supporting ‘autocrat’ like Putin.

Read: Putin Says He Will Take Sputnik V COVID-19 Vaccine When It 'becomes Possible' For His Age

His remarks come in contract to a senior Russian lawmaker who, earlier this week, reckoned that the rivalry between Washington and Moscow will continue even after US President-elect Joe Biden takes over in January. Konstantin Kosachev, the chairman of the foreign affairs committee in the Russian upper house, while speaking to the press, said there will be no breakthrough in the relationship between Russia and the US, adding that the military and political rivalry between both nations will continue even after Joe Biden assumes presidency.

Subject of contention

Russia was one of the major subjects of contention between Joe Biden and incumbent Donald Trump during the presidential election campaign as both continued to call each other a stooge of Moscow. The United States intelligence community had warned ahead of the polls that Russia was trying hard to influence the election through malicious ways with some reports even claiming that the Russian state actors want Biden to lose. Russia allegedly interfered in the 2016 election as well, which saw Trump become the 45th US President.

Read: 'US-Russia Rivalry Will Continue Under Joe Biden': Senior Russian Lawmaker

Read: Putin Says Trump 'doesn't Need To Find New Job' As Biden Readies To Move To White House