Vladimir Putin Says If FSB Poisoned Navalny, They Would Have 'taken It To The End'

Breaking his silence on the poisoning of Alexei Navalny, Russian President Vladimir Putin, on December 17 said that Navalny would have died, had state agents tried to assassinate him. His remarks came in reference to an investigative report which claimed, with substantive evidence, that Russia’s FSB poisoned him. The report by Bellingcat also revealed that the FSB spy agency had shadowed him for three years before poisoning the 44-year-old during a flight from Siberia to Moscow.

Speaking at his annual press conference, Putin described the report as the “legalization of materials from the American special services" and added that Navalny "has their support". Justifying the tailing of the Kremlin critic, Putin said that Russia “of course” shadowed him, but did so because he was aligned with America.

'Who needs him?'

However, he blatantly dismissed the claim that Russian agents were behind Navalny’s poisoning."But this does not at all mean that it is necessary to poison him. Who needs him?" Putin said. Furthermore, he reckoned that if the Russian special services had wanted to poison Navalny, "they would have taken it to the end.”

Meanwhile, Navalny announced that he would return back to Moscow as soon as he gets a go-ahead from doctors in Germany. Speaking at a radio interview, Navalny reiterated his promise to return to Moscow as soon as the German doctors declare him fit enough to do so. Although he was released from the hospital in September, health care officials have maintained that he was still in the process of recovery and unfit to return back to Russia.

