WATCH: Desperate Scenes At Kabul Airport As Panic-stricken Afghans Try To Flee Taliban

In recent most shocking clips that have come out so far from the chaos and carnage at Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, thousands of desperate civilians can be seen thronging the airport to flee Afghanistan as the Taliban lays siege at the capital of the war-ravaged nation, overthrowing the Ashraf Ghani-led government.

Chaos at Kabul Airport as panic-stricken Afghans try to flee the Taliban

In the video clip, it is quite evident that the desperate Afghans were seen climbing the airport gates to reach the runway, while hundreds of others can be seen dashing away to flee the Taliban. A disheartening clip shows many Afghan nationals running along with a US Military Aircraft on the runway as it was about to take off from the Kabul airport.

Several of them were clinging to the undercarriage and landing gear of the C-17 Globemaster when two Afghans fell from mid-air due to the huge G-force and wind speed as the plane took off and rose quickly to the skies. Panic-stricken civilians rushed towards Ariana Afghan Airlines to escape from the horror caused in the country. A clip shows US choppers clearing jam-packed runways as they take charge of the airport evacuation.

The report suggests the Afghan airspace has been shut amid heavy firing, with all the commercial flights being suspended. According to the local news agency, Tolo News, while the Taliban has taken control over Kabul, 6000-strong US military is currently taking charge of the airport's perimeter overseeing the evacuation of its diplomatic staff, nationals, and other sensitive Afghanis.

The visuals show several people who have been killed at the airport after the US military opened fire. Many civilians were injured on the tarmac as thousands of Afghans attempted to flee from the country. The US has already airlifted its diplomats as it lowered the flag at the US Embassy and is gearing up a large-scale airlift. Meanwhile, the Taliban has urged its soldiers to not harm civilians and "maintain law and order" in the capital city. Afghanistan's former President, Ashraf Ghani, and several other ministers have already fled to Tajikistan, while ex-Presidents Abdullah Abdullah and Hamid Karzai stayed back to handle a "smooth transition."

IMAGE: REPUBLIC WORLD