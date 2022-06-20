Watch: Indian Embassy In Muscat Organises Yoga Performance At Fort Mutrah & Corniche

Ahead of the International Day of Yoga, the Embassy of India in Muscat, organised a Yoga performance session as part of 'Muscat Yog Mahotsav-75 days, 75 events'. V Muraleedharan, Minister of State for External Affairs, in a tweet, shared the video of the Yoga performance organised by the Indian Embassy in Muscat. The Yoga performance was organised at the incense burner facing Fort Mutrah and the Corniche in Muscat, Oman.

V Muraleedharan tweeted, "Eye-catching Yoga performance organised by @Indemb_Muscat as part of 'Muscat Yog Mahotsav-75 days, 75 events. Do watch the breathtaking view of Yoga being performed at the giant incense burner overlooking iconic Fort Mutrah and the Corniche in Muscat, Oman."

The video shows a large number of people performing Yoga together at the incense burner in Muscat. The video ends with people sitting together while posing for the camera. The clip has caught the attention of netizens who shared their views on the microblogging site.

Earlier on April 8, the Indian Embassy in Muscat launched the Muscat Yog Mahotsav in cooperation with Yoga organisations in Oman. The Muscat Yog Mahotsav is a festival of peace, health and wellbeing, according to a statement released by the Indian Embassy in Muscat. The Indian Embassy has decided to organise more than 75 curated Yoga events in Oman until June 21, as part of the Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav.

75 Central Ministers to perform asanas on International Yoga Day

On International Day of Yoga, 75 ministers of the Union Government will perform Yoga at 75 historical and cultural sites in India. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will perform Yoga at Mysore Palace in Karnataka, ANI reported. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will perform Yoga at Lotus Temple in Delhi. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will perform Yoga at Jantar Mantar in Delhi.

Notably, the International Day of Yoga has been celebrated across the world on June 21 annually since 2015 to raise awareness about the benefits of yoga. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in September 2014, for the first time, presented the proposal of observing the International Day of Yoga during his address at the 69th session of the United Nations General Assembly. This year's International Day of Yoga's theme is ‘Yoga for Humanity’.

