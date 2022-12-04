Watch | Indonesia's Semeru Volcano Erupts Again, Raising Fears Of Tsunami In Japan

High alerts were raised and the residents were alarmed after Indonesia’s Semeru Volcano erupted on Sunday. The Jakarta Post reported that the Semeru volcano located on Java island witnessed the eruption, which caused the Indonesian authorities to get on high alert. Indonesia has been seeing many natural calamities in recent days. The country was already jolted by two earthquakes and now the eruption of the Semeru volcano is a matter of worry for the residents of Java island. Amidst all the chaos, Japan’s Meteorology Agency has warned that a tsunami could arrive at the islands of Miyako and Yaeyama in the southern parts of Okinawa following the volcanic eruption in Indonesia, The Japan Times reported.

Top regional administrator Thoriqul Haq, told local media that hundreds of residents living near the volcano in East Java Province have been evacuated. According to The Guardian, the Eruption spewed a column of ash, 1.5km into the air that prompted the evacuation. The Indonesian disaster mitigation agency. BNPB has alerted the residents not to conduct any activities within 5 km of the eruption centre. According to BNPB, so far “93 residents have taken refuge in Semberurip village hall, in the Pronojiwo District. The Indonesia National Disaster Management Agency also shared the visuals of the horrific incident.

Japan fears the advent of a Tsunami after the volcano eruption

Semeru, which is also considered one of the highest mountains in Java had a volcanic eruption in December Last year. At that time thousands of people were evacuated from the region and it was reported that 51 people lost their lives in last year’s eruption. According to BNPB, the volcano that erupted on Sunday started erupting at 2:46 am (local time). According to The Jakarta Post, the Indonesian authorities have distributed masks in the region to protect the local residents.

Following the volcanic eruption, Japan’s weather agency has warned that a tsunami could arrive at the islands of Miyako Yaeyama located south of Okinawa prefecture. The Japanese agencies issued the warning around 2:30 pm (local time) following the eruption of the Indonesian volcano. The Indonesian authorities are yet to comment on the warning issued by the Japan Meteorological Department. However, in the video shared by BNPB, massive grey ash clouds can be seen engulfing the region.