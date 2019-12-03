The Debate
WATCH: Man Solves 3 Rubik's Cube While Juggling Them, Leaves Internet Mind-boggled

Rest of the World News

A video of a man solving three Rubik's cube while continuously juggling them has the internet mind-boggled. The video has gained over 7.8 million views. Watch

Written By Radhika Sarkar | Mumbai | Updated On:
Rubik Cubes

A video of a man solving three Rubik's cube while continuously juggling them has the internet mind-boggled. The video shared by a Twitter user has now been massively retweeted with more than 7.4 million views on the micro-blogging site. In the video, the man can be seen juggling three blocks of the cube and surprisingly in the video, he manages to solve all three without stopping even once. His efficiency has left many people stunned.

READ: Chennai : 6 Year Old Genius Solves Rubik's Cube Puzzle Blindfolded

Watch the video below- 

Internet divided 

However, while it left most netizens stunned, there are also some of them who questioned the authenticity of it all. "I can spot a few points where you get tossed a cube to somebody offscreen, but it's still a very impressive illusion", "Nobody thinks it might be run in reverse? Even so, being able to alter those cubes while juggling just impossible???", read some of the comments. Read below- 

READ: It Is Now Possible To Solve The Rubik’s Cube In 30 Seconds, With 30 Moves
 

Previously, a six-year-old from Chennai attempted to break the world record. The girl identified as Sarah solved (2x2) Rubik's cube blindfolded while reciting Vairamuthu's poems in 2 minutes 7 seconds. Talking about his daughter's talent, Sarah's father told the media that Sarah started at a young age. 'Now she is striving for Guinness World record, "She has already made a world record. Now she is striving for Guinness World Record. Sarah was excellent in problem-solving and aptitude questions. After realizing, we nurtured her and provided proper training to her. She can solve multiple kinds of cubes and not just one," he said.

READ: Mumbai Boy Chinmay Prabhu Solves Pyramid-shaped Rubik's Cube Under Water In A Matter Of 1 Minute 48 Seconds, Enters Guinness Record

Published:

