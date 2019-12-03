WATCH: Man Solves 3 Rubik's Cube While Juggling Them, Leaves Internet Mind-boggled

A video of a man solving three Rubik's cube while continuously juggling them has the internet mind-boggled. The video shared by a Twitter user has now been massively retweeted with more than 7.4 million views on the micro-blogging site. In the video, the man can be seen juggling three blocks of the cube and surprisingly in the video, he manages to solve all three without stopping even once. His efficiency has left many people stunned.

Watch the video below-

All other rubik’s cube achievements are cancelled pic.twitter.com/xEj7kBb8tc — Theo🕊 (@CucumberTonic) November 28, 2019

Internet divided

However, while it left most netizens stunned, there are also some of them who questioned the authenticity of it all. "I can spot a few points where you get tossed a cube to somebody offscreen, but it's still a very impressive illusion", "Nobody thinks it might be run in reverse? Even so, being able to alter those cubes while juggling just impossible???", read some of the comments. Read below-

Someone is on his right helping him swap out the cubes. — Skywalker🌈 (@realLarrySky) November 29, 2019

Just checked through it frame by frame, the arrangement on each cube doesn't change when going off screen. — PlayfulPiano (@PlayfulPianoVGM) November 30, 2019

Film it from further back so you can see his mate chucking in completed ones and him chucking out non completed ones. — Col 👾🐝🍺🏍🚗 👏 (@Colin10971) November 29, 2019

That is completely insane! — Vicki Huston (@vickihuston) November 29, 2019

Previously, a six-year-old from Chennai attempted to break the world record. The girl identified as Sarah solved (2x2) Rubik's cube blindfolded while reciting Vairamuthu's poems in 2 minutes 7 seconds. Talking about his daughter's talent, Sarah's father told the media that Sarah started at a young age. 'Now she is striving for Guinness World record, "She has already made a world record. Now she is striving for Guinness World Record. Sarah was excellent in problem-solving and aptitude questions. After realizing, we nurtured her and provided proper training to her. She can solve multiple kinds of cubes and not just one," he said.

