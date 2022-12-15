Watch: Russian State TV Hosts Joke London, Lisbon 'will Be Ours'

In a recent incident, Russian state TV hosts recently joked about invading Western capitals, including London and Lisbon. The video clip from the Russia-1 network was shared on Twitter by Anton Gerashchenko, who is an adviser to Ukraine's foreign ministry. In the video, a group of Russians is seen discussing the plan for Moscow to invade London, including its soccer clubs and pubs.

In the video clip, a Russian propagandist was heard saying, "If we reach Lviv, it will be ours. If we reach Lisbon and London, they will be ours." He further said the Russians "now know London very well."

"So many people had no idea which alley to turn into in Washington, New York, or Los Angeles," he added.

Russian state TV hosts jokes London, Lisbon 'will be ours'

Attention, Great Britain!



Propagandists are discussing strikes on London. pic.twitter.com/BPwsQyDYHE — Anton Gerashchenko (@Gerashchenko_en) December 15, 2022

Russia supporter Vladimir Solovyov, who is the host of the nightly programme on Russia 1, joined the show by joking about how it would appear if Russia's forces invaded London.

"I can imagine our troops entering London, our guys running out of pubs, and shouting, Guys, turn left, turn right! We've been waiting for you here for a long time. "Russian partisans in action!" he said.

He went on to say that fans of Chelsea football club, which is owned by Russian oligarch Roman Abramovich, would be "our very conspiratorial fifth column." According to a Newsweek report, Solovyov is a supporter of Russian leader Putin, and he regularly hosts on-air discussions about Russia's ability to attack European countries.

However, this isn't the first time that the Russian TV channel has discussed Europe's invasion. Earlier in September, State Duma deputy Andrey Gurulyov, who is the former commander of the southern military district of Russia, said on TV that Russia could attack the UK with nuclear weapons and turn it into a "Martian desert" over its involvement in Ukraine.

Image: AP/ Representative