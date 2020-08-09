WEF To Plan Regarding Davos 2021 In September, May Hold Twin Events: Reports

The World Economic Forum (WEF) is planning to make a decision in September regarding the next year's annual meeting in Davos. According to reports, the annual meeting which takes place in the small town of Davos in Switzerland every year, where business and political leaders from all over the world join in to discuss global, regional and industry agendas, will happen next year in January as usual but with limited attendees. Media reports suggest that the next edition of the meet will also be held virtually, with delegates joining virtually due to coronavirus pandemic.

Read: UK Makes Face Masks Mandatory In Closed Spaces To Curb COVID-19 Spread

The World Economic Forum has not confirmed any of these plans yet but the organisation in June had informed that it still planned to hold some form of gathering next year. Davos 2020 conference happened between January 21 to January 24, when the coronavirus disease had not picked up pace as it did in February. As per estimates, some 3,000 delegates such as the head of states, business leaders, influencers joined in for the annual meeting, including climate activist Greta Thunberg, Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone. The theme for this year's meet was - Stakeholders for a Cohesive and Sustainable World.

Read: Fauci Says COVID-19 Vaccine With 98% Effectiveness Hard To Achieve

COVID-19 situation

The United States is currently the worst affected country in the world with over 5 million confirmed infections and at least 1,62,000 deaths to date. According to figures by Johns Hopkins University, the world has recorded more than 19 million cases as of August 8 and over 7,27,000 deaths. The United States is followed by Brazil, India, Russia, and South Africa in terms of cases, while in deaths, the US is above Brazil, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and India.

Read: Covid Outbreak Won't End Till 60-70% Of Humans Are Immune: WEF Shares Worrying Scenarios

Read: Horseshoe Crab Blood Essential In Making Coronavirus Vaccine: WEF

(Image Credit: AP)