Western Security Agencies Believe Kremlin Wanted To Kill Alexei Navalny: Reports

Western security agencies believe that Kremlin intended to kill Putin-critic Alexei Navalny and only failed to do so because of quick action by first responders. According to The Guardian, the western security agencies have alleged that the high-profile nature of the attack also suggests it was approved by the Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Last month, the western agencies concluded that Navalny's poisoning was carried out by Russia's domestic spy agency FSB. The European Union also sanctioned five senior Russian officials, which included FSB chief, Alexander Bortnikov. The EU reiterated that Navalny's activities were closely monitored by the authorities of the Russian Federation during his journey to Siberia in August this year.

Navalny's poisoning

Alexei Navalny, a staunch critic of Russian President Vladimir Putin, fell sick under mysterious circumstances on a flight back to Moscow from Siberia on August 20. He was rushed to a hospital in the Siberian city of Omsk after the plane made an emergency landing. Navalny was put into an artificial coma and was moved to Germany after much debate over his transfer. He remained in an induced coma until September 7 when doctors treating him informed that his condition has improved.

Doctors in Russia had denied any poison traces in Navalny's blood but when he reached Germany it was confirmed that he was poisoned using Soviet-era nerve agent Novichok. Russia has dismissed allegations of a state-sponsored attack on Navalny and has demanded more evidence in order to start a criminal investigation into the case.

Moscow has said that foreign powers could be behind the poisoning, especially those who want to create internal tensions. Earlier this month, Russian foreign minister Sergei Lavrov alleged that Navalny could have been poisoned in Germany or onboard the medical plane that took him to Berlin.

(Image Credit: AP)